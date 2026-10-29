Nexustek Brings Forward Deployed Engineering To The Mid-Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI Pilot to Production program pairs embedded engineers with AI governance and managed operations to successfully move mid-market AI from pilots into production.

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, today launched AI Pilot to Production, a program within its Data and AI practice that brings forward deployed engineering to mid-market organizations.

AI Pilot to Production addresses a common problem for mid-market organizations: they have bought AI licenses and run promising pilots, but few of those pilots successfully reach production or generate measurable impacts. Getting there requires a roadmap tied to business value, integration engineering, specialized AI talent, governance, and clear ownership after launch. For mid-market organizations requiring help, large system integrators are over-priced and advisory firms typically lack engineering resources to implement their plans.

“Most mid-market companies have already invested in AI. What they struggle with is getting it into production and keeping it there,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek.“The largest enterprises solve that by putting engineers inside the business until the work is done. Mid-market companies deserve the same model, at a scale and price that fits them.”

Instead of advising from outside or billing hours against an engagement, NexusTek forward deployed engineers work inside the customer's environment with their teams and own the outcome until AI is running in production. The NexusTek model, mirrored after how large enterprises successfully implement AI, operates through Advise, Build, and Run phases all delivered by one team from first assessment through ongoing operations.

“Our forward deployed engineers don't hand over a plan and leave. They are connected to the people who set the roadmap and the team that runs it afterward, so AI keeps delivering after launch instead of quietly stalling,” Yu continued.

Advise, Build, and Run

Advise starts with the AI Accelerator, a focused engagement that puts control in place first and then decides what to build. Led by a fractional vCIO, a project manager and business analyst, and a senior AI architect, AI Accelerator establishes governance over AI access and spend, protection for live AI traffic, and a formal risk assessment aligned to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. It also delivers a use case roadmap with ROI models and a production-ready backlog so organizations have a prioritized list of actionable tasks to reach their goals.

Build is delivered through forward deployed engineering. A small NexusTek pod, comprised of an AI engineer, an AI solutions architect, and a data and platform engineer backed by cloud and security specialists, works inside the customer's environment to build and deploy AI integrated with existing data, applications, and security controls. The pod is accountable for AI successfully reaching production, and includes extensive testing, red teaming, and verification before deployment.

Run ensures successful ongoing AI operations through NexusTek managed services. Performance, cost, and security monitoring is combined with model and data maintenance to constantly improve results against pre-determined KPIs

NexusTek has already delivered governed AI foundations and production AI for mid-market organizations. In one recent engagement, a produce distributor whose early AI attempts had stalled replaced a manual, paper-based workflow with a production AI system, reaching 98 to 99 percent data accuracy and cutting processing time from six hours to minutes, with full auditability for FDA traceability.

The AI Accelerator is available now. Organizations can start with an AI readiness conversation with NexusTek to assess where their AI efforts stand today and what is hindering successfully implementing it into production for measurable business results.

For more information, visit

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

Media Contact:... | (877) 470-0401