Hydrograph Securityholders Overwhelmingly Approve Redomicile Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company's securityholders have approved the previously announced corporate redomicile transactions pursuant to which HydroGraph would become indirectly owned by a Delaware corporation (the“Redomicile Transactions”) at the special meeting of HydroGraph securityholders (the“Meeting”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 29, 2026. At the Meeting, a total of 162,808,226 HydroGraph common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 44.92% of the HydroGraph common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting as of the record date of September 11, 2026 (the“Record Date”), and a total of 169,317,032 HydroGraph common shares, warrants and incentive awards were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 42.89% of the HydroGraph common shares, warrants and incentive awards issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting as of the Record Date. The results of the vote on the resolution approving the Redomicile Transactions (the“Redomicile Resolution”) were as follows:

Voting Group Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against HydroGraph shareholders, warrantholders and incentive awardholders, voting together as a single class 167,005,944 98.64%

2,311,088 1.36%

HydroGraph shareholders, voting separately 160,502,138 98.58%

2,306,088 1.42%



“We would like to thank our securityholders for their continued support and strong endorsement of the Redomicile Transactions,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.“Today's approval represents an important milestone in the redomicile process as we continue to align HydroGraph's corporate structure with our growing U.S. operations and long-term strategic objectives.”

Subject to approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to completion of the Redomicile Transactions, HydroGraph anticipates completing the Redomicile Transactions in early 2027.

Additional details regarding the results of the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

HydroGraph securityholders are urged to read the management information circular of the Company dated September 16, 2026 (the“Circular”) and all other relevant materials carefully because they contain important information regarding HydroGraph, HydroGraph Inc., the Redomicile Transactions and related matters. Copies of the Circular and related meeting materials are available under HydroGraph's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. is acting as HydroGraph's strategic shareholder advisor, proxy solicitation agent and information agent in connection with the Redomicile Transactions.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine synthetic graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at and X at .

Trademarks: HydroGraphTM, Fractal GrapheneTM and Fractal Graphene PasteTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Redomicile Transactions; the anticipated timing for completion of the Redomicile Transactions; the receipt of required court, regulatory and stock exchange approvals; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completion of the Redomicile Transactions; the anticipated benefits of the Redomicile Transactions; the alignment of the Company's corporate structure with its growing U.S. operations and long-term strategic objectives; and HydroGraph's plans, objectives, expectations and business strategy generally. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plan”,“target”,“project”,“potential”,“could”,“would” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs regarding future events and operations. These assumptions include, among other things, that required court, regulatory and stock exchange approvals will be obtained on acceptable terms and in a timely manner; that the conditions to completion of the Redomicile Transactions will be satisfied or waived; that the anticipated benefits of the Redomicile Transactions will be realized; and that there will be no material adverse changes in economic, market, regulatory or business conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond HydroGraph's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to obtain court or other required regulatory approvals; delays in obtaining required approvals; the possibility that the Redomicile Transactions may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the possibility that HydroGraph may not realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of the Redomicile Transactions; changes in tax laws or the tax consequences of the Redomicile Transactions; costs associated with the Redomicile Transactions; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Circular and HydroGraph's public disclosure record.

Although HydroGraph believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and HydroGraph undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

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Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

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