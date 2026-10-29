Nearly 2,000 Families In More Than 40 Countries Read Together In Worldreader's All Families Reading Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Families who completed the September Challenge doubled the 10-book goal

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worldreader, a global technology nonprofit on a mission to get families reading, today announced the results of its first-ever All Families Reading Challenge. Nearly 2,000 families in more than 40 countries read together throughout September in five languages: Arabic, English, French, Kiswahili and Spanish.Hosted on BookSmart, Worldreader's free digital reading platform, the month-long International Literacy Month campaign invited families with children aged 8 and under to read together on the devices they already use. Families from North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Australia took part, and more than 20 organizations worldwide supported the effort as Family Engagement Champions.Participating families exceeded the All Families Reading Challenge goal, which was to read 10 books to complete the Challenge. Those who finished the Challenge read an average of 22 books. These results exceeded the average participation throughout the entire year."These results tell us parents and caregivers are hungry for simple, joyful ways to support their children's learning, and that a reading habit started in September can last a lifetime," said Rebecca Chandler Leege, CEO of Worldreader.Reading challenges are designed to help families make reading part of their daily routines. With much of a young child's development occurring outside the classroom, shared reading supports language, social-emotional and early learning skills. According to Worldreader data, reading challenges also increase caregivers' confidence and digital access, and is associated with measurable improvements in children's early literacy and school readiness.Early childhood literacy programs help address gaps before children enter school. Through its investment in parent- and caregiver-led reading, Worldreader aims to support long-term economic and social benefits for children, families and communities.The Challenge launched on September 2 during the "Connecting Health and Early Literacy for Families around the World" webinar, hosted in partnership with the Early Childhood Development Action Network (ECDAN) and the Bezos Family Foundation.Families can keep reading together year-round for free on the BookSmart app. Learn more at .About WorldreaderWorldreader is a global tech nonprofit on a mission to get families reading. By supporting parents and caregivers with free, accessible digital tools and resources, Worldreader builds reading routines that improve children's learning outcomes and social-emotional skills in underserved communities worldwide. Since 2010, Worldreader has reached more than 22 million readers worldwide.BookSmart, powered by Worldreader, is a free digital app that helps parents and caregivers build simple, daily reading routines with young children. Through thousands of culturally relevant books, activities, and practical tips, BookSmart supports shared reading experiences that strengthen early learning and family connection. BookSmart meets families where they are, on the devices they already use, making it easy to read together anytime, anywhere. Learn more at .

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Nearly 2,000 Families in More Than 40 Countries Read Together in Worldreader's All Families Reading Challenge News Provided By Worldreader October 29, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, World & Regional



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