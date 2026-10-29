The Zero Proof Expands Executive Team With Three Vice President Appointments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sites joins as VP, Sales, Coca-Cola finance leader Aboshady as VP, Finance, The New Bar founder Gonzalez as VP, Strategy and Partnerships

- Sean GoldsmithATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Zero Proof, the premium non-alcoholic beverage platform, today announced three appointments to its executive team. Jill Sites joins as Vice President of Sales. Montaser Aboshady joins as Vice President of Finance. Brianda Gonzalez, founder of The New Bar, becomes Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships.The appointments follow a period of rapid growth. The Zero Proof has doubled revenue for four consecutive years and crossed eight figures in annual sales. In June, it acquired The New Bar, expanding one of the most comprehensive non-alcoholic offerings in the U.S. The three leaders will help the company scale its retail, hospitality and wholesale business while building the financial foundation for its next stage.Jill Sites, Vice President of SalesSites brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth across alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. She has held leadership roles at The Pathfinder Spirit, Boisson, Betty Buzz and Breakthru Beverage Group. She brings extensive experience building out distribution networks and building emerging brands.At The Zero Proof, Sites will lead sales across wholesale, retail and hospitality accounts. She will also drive distribution for the company's owned and imported brands, including Lapo's Non-Alcoholic Italian Aperitifs, Saint Viviana and Oddbird non-alcoholic wines."Non-alcoholic is no longer a niche on the menu - it's a category buyers are actively building," said Sites. "The Zero Proof has the assortment, the brands and the momentum to lead it. I'm excited to put that in front of every retailer and operator who wants to win with this consumer."Montaser Aboshady, Vice President of FinanceAboshady joins from The Coca-Cola Company, where he worked in strategic finance. His background spans commercial finance, FP&A, revenue growth management, and business and market intelligence. He holds the Chartered Financial Consultant (CFC) designation from the Chartered Institute of Financial Consultants.At The Zero Proof, Aboshady will lead finance, planning and analysis. He will oversee pricing and margin strategy, and support the company's acquisition and integration pipeline."The Zero Proof has built something rare: a fast-growing platform with real discipline underneath it," said Aboshady. "My job is to make sure our financial foundation keeps pace with our ambition, so we can invest boldly in the brands and partners driving this category forward."Brianda Gonzalez, Vice President of Strategy and PartnershipsGonzalez joined The Zero Proof following its acquisition of The New Bar in June 2026. She built The New Bar into a distinctive non-alcoholic brand, combining retail, e-commerce and hospitality partnerships to shape how consumers discover and experience the category.At The Zero Proof, Gonzalez will help define company strategy, guide positioning and growth opportunities for its owned brands, and develop strategic partnerships across hospitality, entertainment and culture.“Building The New Bar taught me how much thoughtful brand building and the right partnerships can change the way people see non-alcoholic drinks,” said Gonzalez.“I'm excited to bring that experience to The Zero Proof as we develop our own brands and find new ways for people to discover and enjoy them.”Building for the next stage of growthThe appointments come as non-alcoholic beverages move into the mainstream. U.S. adult non-alcoholic beverage sales reached $925 million over 52 weeks through mid-2025, up 22% year over year. The no-alcohol market is projected to approach $5 billion by 2028."Jill, Montaser and Brianda are exactly the leaders we need for where The Zero Proof is going," said Sean Goldsmith, co-founder and CEO of The Zero Proof. "Jill knows how to build distribution from the ground up, and she knows this category better than almost anyone. Montaser brings the financial rigor of one of the world's great beverage companies. And Brianda built The New Bar into a brand people love - she'll help us show up in the moments where people gather. Together, they strengthen our ability to scale our platform, grow our owned brands and keep making smart acquisitions."About The Zero ProofFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Atlanta, The Zero Proof is a dedicated premium non-alcoholic beverage platform offering more than 400 products across wine, beer, spirits and ready-to-drink categories.

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The Zero Proof Expands Executive Team with Three Vice President Appointments News Provided By The Zero Proof October 29, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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