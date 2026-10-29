APS Advances TBM Pilot Safety With New TBM-Specific Upset Prevention And Recovery Training

New program brings specialized upset prevention and recovery skills to TBM owners and pilots, addressing aviation's leading fatal accident risk.

- Paul 'BJ' RansburyMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), has introduced a new TBM Family UPRT Program designed specifically for pilots of Daher TBM aircraft. Announced in conjunction with the 2026 TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) Annual Convention, the program strengthens pilot preparation for unexpected airplane upsets in high-performance, single-engine turboprop operations.TBM aircraft deliver exceptional performance and capability, often in demanding single-pilot environments. The new program builds on APS's proven UPRT methodology with TBM-relevant operating scenarios, aircraft performance considerations, and practical upset prevention and recovery skills."TBM pilots operate exceptionally capable aircraft, and they deserve training that reflects the aircraft they fly," said Paul "BJ" Ransbury, CEO of APS. "This program builds on their existing proficiency with the specialized skills needed to recognize, prevent, and recover from unexpected upsets. It's about helping pilots stay ready when it matters most."Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) remains aviation's leading fatal accident threat. The APS TBM Family UPRT Program complements traditional initial and recurrent training by developing the recognition, decision-making, and recovery skills needed when an aircraft departs from its intended flight path or operating condition.TBMOPA attendees can experience immersive VR demonstrations featuring TBM-specific upset scenarios, offering a firsthand look at how rapidly unexpected flight conditions can develop. Attendees can also participate in VR ride-alongs, observing scenarios and pilot responses from an immersive perspective.APS representatives will be available at the convention October 29-30 to demonstrate the technology, introduce the new program, and discuss training opportunities with TBM owners and pilots.Learn more:ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS's UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots' upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS's brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time. apstraining

Carey Bryson

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

+1 469-371-0645

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APS Advances TBM Pilot Safety with New TBM-Specific Upset Prevention and Recovery Training News Provided By Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) October 29, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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