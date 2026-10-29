Expert Webcast To Host Complimentary Live Video Roundtable: Duties Of Officers And Directors In Distress

Duties of Officers and Directors in Distress Live Video Roundtable

You are invited to join us for a complimentary Live Video Roundtable, "Duties of Officers and Directors in Distress."

- Anna SpektorASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Webcast, a leading professional digital media platform, today announced it will host an upcoming live video roundtable,“Duties of Officers and Directors in Distress," on November 4, 2026 at 11AM-12PM PT / 2PM-3PM ET. The panel will discuss shifting fiduciary duties of officers and directors in the zone of insolvency, D&O policies, business and operational decision making guidelines, creditor management and communications, value preservation, actions to avoid, and other issues of key relevance to companies in distress. There will also be a live Q&A.“This is a very timely discussion given the global economic turbulence and the systemic increase in the number of financially and operationally troubled companies. I look forward to moderating this outstanding panel with top experts in bankruptcy, restructuring and turnaround. The discussion should highlight many actionable points for the C-suite and boards of troubled companies,” said Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director and Head of Restructuring Practice at DelMorgan & Co. and Managing Partner of Expert Webcast.“We are excited to continue to deliver transactional wisdom and market intelligence in bankruptcy and restructuring to our growing audiences in the United States and abroad,” added Anna Spektor, Founder and CEO of Expert Webcast.Webinar Details:* What: Duties or Officers and Directors in Distress* When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, 11AM-12PM PT / 2PM-3PM ET* Where: Online - Zoom and Livestream* Cost: Free to attend (registration required)* Registration: RSVP Now:Featured Speakers and Sponsors:* John Weber, Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison* Hon. Melanie Cyganowski, Partner, Otterbourg* Jay Goffman, Co-Founder, Smith Goffman Partners* Cynthia Romano, Senior Managing Director, FTI ConsultingAbout Expert WebcastExpert Webcast is a leading multimedia platform which produces and hosts live video webcasts, roundtable discussions and interviews focusing on mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and restructuring, and corporate finance. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Anna SpektorFounder and CEO, Expert WebcastPhone: +1 310-995-6579Email:...Website:

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Expert Webcast to Host Complimentary Live Video Roundtable: Duties of Officers and Directors in Distress News Provided By Expert Webcast October 29, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law



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