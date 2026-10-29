Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Dual-Ended Applicator For Precision Nail Polish Removal And Touch-Ups

HOWARD BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joanne P. of Howard Beach, NY is the creator of the ToeJo, a handheld nail care tool designed to simplify nail polish removal and correction for natural, acrylic, and manicured fingernails and toenails. The device features a compact shaft approximately 5–6 inches in length, constructed from wood or plastic, with two soft cotton applicators positioned at opposite ends. Each applicator serves a distinct purpose, allowing users to address larger areas of polish as well as smaller areas requiring precise cleanup. The dual-ended configuration provides a single tool for routine polish removal and touch-ups without requiring separate implements.The tool incorporates a square or rectangular-shaped cotton applicator designed to cover broader areas when removing nail polish. The opposite end features a pointed, cone-shaped cotton applicator intended for precision work around cuticles, nail edges, and other areas where excess polish may accumulate. Both ends can be used with conventional nail polish remover to lift unwanted polish, while the tapered applicator allows users to target small imperfections without unnecessarily disturbing the surrounding finish. This configuration helps individuals with acrylic nails or manicures who need to remove polish from their toenails or correct application mistakes.Conventional nail polish removal methods may require repeated applications or broad wiping motions that can disturb surrounding polish or complicate cleanup around detailed manicures. Correcting a small application error can sometimes require removing and reapplying polish across a larger portion of the nail. ToeJo offers a simple solution through its combination of broad-surface and precision applicators.Key features and benefits include:.Dual-ended applicator design: Combines two specialized cotton tips in one tool for broader polish removal and detailed cleanup..Square or rectangular cotton tip: Provides a larger contact surface for removing polish from toenails and other nail areas..Pointed, cone-shaped cotton tip: Supports precise removal of excess polish around cuticles, nail edges, and small application mistakes..Support for acrylic and manicured nails: Helps users target unwanted polish while reducing the need for broad wiping motions that may disturb surrounding nail finishes..Versatile nail care applications: Accommodates polish removal and touch-ups on both fingernails and toenails.ToeJo combines two complementary applicator shapes within a simple handheld structure to address the different precision and coverage requirements associated with nail polish removal. Its design offers a practical alternative to using a single applicator for every task.Joanne was issued a Design Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her ToeJo product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the ToeJo can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Dual-Ended Applicator for Precision Nail Polish Removal and Touch-Ups News Provided By InventionHome October 29, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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