Geely Auto Group Reports 2026 Third Quarterly Financial Results And Core Profit Increases 41% Yoy

Nine-month core net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 41% to a record RMB 14.9 billion. Gross margin reached 18% and core net profit per vehicle rising 37% to RMB 6,664. Record third quarter core net profit, up 32% year on year to RMB 5.21 billion. Total vehicle sales exceeded 2.235 million units, with Zeekr doubling both sales and revenue. Cumulative export volume surged 169% to 797,670 vehicles, with new energy vehicles accounting for 61%.

HANGZHOU, China / Тimesnewswire / October 29, 2026 – Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0175) announced third quarterly financial results for the first nine months of 2026, The Group recorded total revenue of RMB 272.6 billion, up 3% YoY. The core net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 41% YoY to a record RMB 14.9 billion during the period. Gross margin increased to 18%, while core net profit margin increased 5.5%. Core net profit per vehicle grew 37% year on year to RMB 6,664, reflecting continued progress in profitability and operational efficiency.

Both revenue and core profit reached record highs for the third-quarter period. Revenue of third quarter increased 10% YoY to RMB 98.96 billion. Core net profit attributable to owners of the parent during the same period reached RMB 5.21 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 32%.

The multi-brand portfolio of Geely Auto Group continued to deliver strong performance, with total vehicle sales exceeding 2.235 million units in the first nine months of 2026.

Geely Auto brand sold 1,750,960 vehicles, including 877,184 electrified new energy vehicles, demonstrating the strength and breadth of the Group's product portfolio across different market segments.

Zeekr sold 288,404 vehicles during the period, with both sales and revenue doubling year on year. The luxury brand's contribution to the Group's total revenue increased significantly, from 17.7% a year earlier to 31.3%.

Lynk & Co recorded sales of 196,117 vehicles, with electrified new energy vehicles accounting for a record share of more than 70% of its total sales. The brand also achieved 151% year-on-year growth in sales outside China.

Exports to markets outside China surged 169% year on year to 797,670 vehicles in the first nine months, with electrified new energy vehicles accounting for 61% of the total. Monthly sales outside China exceeded 100,000 vehicles for four consecutive months from June through September, providing strong momentum toward the Group's ambition of reaching one million sales outside China in 2026.

Growth across international markets was supported by an increasingly diversified product lineup. Models including Geely E2/EX2, Geely EX5 EM-i, Geely EX5, Lynk & Co 08, Zeekr 7X, Zeekr X and Zeekr 009 achieved leading sales positions in several overseas markets, demonstrating the growing contribution of multiple models to the Group's international expansion.

Looking ahead, Geely Auto Group plans to introduce additional models to overseas markets, including Geely Emgrand EM-i, Geely Zhanjian 700 and Lynk & Co 07 GT. With an expanding global product portfolio and continued investment in international operations, the Group aims to capture further growth opportunities across global automotive markets.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.