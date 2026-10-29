“Jazeera Paints” Strengthens Its Presence In Qatar Through Participation In Build Your House 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jazeera Paints, the leading company in the paint, color, and building solutions industry in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, participated in the“Build Your House 2026” exhibition, held from October 26 to 28 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The participation reinforces the company's growing presence in Qatar and provided an opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions to homeowners and industry professionals, addressing a wide range of construction and design requirements.

As a leading platform for the residential construction and interior design sectors, Build Your House 2026 brought together homeowners, investors, contractors, consultants, designers and building material suppliers. For Jazeera Paints, the exhibition provided a valuable opportunity to engage with key industry stakeholders, gain insights into evolving market needs and demonstrate how its solutions combine quality, design appeal and long-lasting performance to support projects of all sizes.

Jazeera Paints showcased its comprehensive portfolio of solutions, extending beyond decorative paints and finishes to address the functional requirements of modern buildings. These include advanced thermal insulation and waterproofing technologies that help improve energy efficiency and protect against water damage. Through its diverse offering, the company aims to provide homeowners and industry professionals with solutions tailored to the specific needs of construction and renovation projects, while supporting more sustainable building practices.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Abdullah Bin Saud Al-Romaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, said:“Our participation in the 'Build Your House' exhibition reflects our commitment to strengthening engagement with our customers and partners in the Qatari market while gaining a deeper understanding of their evolving needs and aspirations. We believe innovation starts with delivering practical solutions that address the real requirements of construction projects by combining quality, aesthetic appeal, and reliable performance. Drawing on our extensive experience, we remain committed to providing high-quality solutions tailored to the unique requirements of projects, ranging from private residences to large-scale developments”.

This participation also reflects Jazeera Paints' broader strategy to expand its presence across Gulf markets, following the opening of its first official branch in Doha, on Salwa Road, in May 2026. The branch was established in partnership with Al-Hattab Trading Company, the exclusive distributor of Jazeera Paints products in Qatar. It provides consumers with direct access to a wide range of high-quality paints featuring the latest innovations and sustainability-focused technologies, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

Jazeera Paints Build Your House 2026 Qatar construction industry paint and building solutions