QOA Wraps Up Specialised Course On Managing Major Sports Events

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) concluded its Major Sports Events Management course on Thursday. The course was organised as part of its educational and training programme for the current year and formed part of a series of specialised programmes on organising and managing major sports tournaments and events.

The four-day course attracted a record number of participants, with more than 100 men and women taking part from Qatar and abroad.

The course comes at a time when the global sports industry and its associated major events are experiencing significant expansion, requiring advanced levels of planning, organisation and management. This has also led to a growing demand for qualified professionals equipped with modern tools and expertise to navigate complex operational and organisational challenges.

The curriculum covered a comprehensive range of theoretical and practical modules designed to align with modern sports industry standards. Key areas included the strategic foundations of preparing bids to host major sporting events, covering feasibility studies, goal-setting, bidding processes, executive planning and resource allocation.

The course also examined sports event governance and its role in ensuring transparency, operational efficiency and institutional accountability. Other topics included sports competition planning, facility management, official protocols, athlete and spectator experiences, operational integration, risk management, contingency planning and operational readiness testing.

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