BJYM To Reach University Campuses Nationwide To Engage Young Voters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded its first National Executive meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters extension on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meet focused on the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign.

The meeting was attended by BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM National President Hemang Joshi, BJP National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi and youth wing office-bearers from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin congratulated the newly constituted BJYM team and highlighted the BJP's ideological journey over the past four decades.

He said the party's welfare policies and ideology have reached villages, towns and local communities across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He asserted that the youth would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Targeting the Opposition, Nabin accused the INDIA alliance of spreading misinformation and confusion through alleged fake videos and misleading narratives surrounding the Constitution and reservation.

He urged BJYM workers to counter such propaganda through coordinated action on the streets, in Legislatures and on social media.

He also cautioned against attempts to incite unrest among young people, drawing parallels with developments in neighbouring countries and Europe.

Highlighting reforms in medical education, the BJP President claimed that the Narendra Modi government had dismantled the alleged mafia-controlled system of medical admissions under previous governments.

He cited an increase in annual medical opportunities, from around 5,000 earlier to more than 1.5 lakh today, and called for stronger engagement with professionals in law, medicine, engineering, sports and research.

Emphasising political discipline, Nabin described politics as a marathon requiring sustained hard work rather than shortcuts or reliance on luck.

He stressed that public perception, personal conduct and a clean image were essential for political success, particularly with the 2029 elections approaching.

In his presidential address, Hemang Joshi rejected directionless politics, called for prioritising the nation over personal interests and urged an end to VIP culture.

He announced plans for BJYM to engage directly with students through university campus visits and dialogues nationwide.

Union Minister Mandaviya outlined the Centre's policies on education, skill development, employment, and sports, urging workers to take self-reliance initiatives to the grassroots.

Harish Dwivedi called for stronger youth outreach and better communication of the party's ideology.

BJYM National General Secretary Arpita Aparajita Badajena presented the nationwide campaign's roadmap, including youth conventions, campus dialogues, and district-level programmes.

BJP IT and Social Media National Convenor Deepak Mhaskey highlighted the risks of AI-enabled misinformation and fake news, urging party workers to promote accurate and authentic information.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on organisational strengthening, youth mobilisation and advancing the BJP's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.