Build Bharat, Beat Anarchy: BJYM's Call To India's Youth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), passed a political resolution at its national executive meeting on Thursday, outlining its vision for a developed India by 2047 and calling upon young citizens to contribute to nation-building while safeguarding constitutional institutions and democratic values.

Calling upon India's youth to lead the march towards "Viksit Bharat @2047", the BJYM has sounded a strong warning against anarchy, alleged foreign-funded protests and what it describes as "Dimagi Naxal" networks seeking to mislead young minds.

The resolution urges youth to reject propaganda, uphold constitutional values and channel their aspirations into nation-building.

The resolution highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in digital governance, education, entrepreneurship, science, sports and women-led development, describing India's youth as central to the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047".

It credited Digital India, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission with expanding access to public services.

The National Education Policy, 2020, was highlighted for promoting mother-tongue education, multidisciplinary learning, skills and innovation.

The resolution also cited the expansion of higher education institutions and schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, PM Vishwakarma and Mudra as instruments of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Emphasising self-reliance, BJYM pointed to Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Production Linked Incentive scheme and PM Gati Shakti as drivers of manufacturing and economic growth.

It highlighted India's startup ecosystem, particularly the growing participation of entrepreneurs from smaller cities and women-led enterprises.

The resolution also celebrated India's scientific achievements, including Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, the Gaganyaan programme and indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

The India AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Semiconductor Mission and Anusandhan National Research Foundation were identified as important initiatives for strengthening research and technological capabilities.

In sports, Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme were credited with supporting emerging athletes, including those from rural and tribal backgrounds.

Women-led development initiatives, including Lakhpati Didi, Namo Drone Didi and women's reservation measures, also featured prominently.

Environmental priorities such as Mission LiFE, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign were highlighted alongside cultural projects, including the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Lok.

A significant part of the resolution expressed concern over alleged misinformation campaigns, foreign influence, digital propaganda and attempts to radicalise youth or destabilise democratic institutions.

It criticised networks described by the party as "urban Naxal" and anti-national, saying that young people must remain alert to divisive narratives.

These characterisations reflect the resolution's political position rather than independently established findings about particular groups.

Invoking B.R. Ambedkar's warning against the "Grammar of Anarchy", BJYM stressed that social and political demands should be pursued through constitutional mechanisms and democratic dialogue.

The youth organisation adopted several commitments: conducting awareness campaigns in universities, colleges and coaching institutions; expanding digital networks to counter misinformation, AI bots, fake accounts and extremist narratives; and opposing, through democratic and legal means, perceived insults to the Indian Army, national symbols, Lord Ram and constitutional institutions.

It also resolved to encourage young people to reject violence, foreign-funded agitation, and disruptive politics; promote constitutional dialogue and transparency on education, employment, and examination reforms; and prevent youth from being used to advance agendas it considers anti-national or anarchic.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution and democratic institutions, BJYM concluded that India's journey towards 2047 must combine economic progress, technological innovation, cultural confidence and youth participation with national unity and constitutional responsibility.