Odisha Govt Signs Mous In Singapore To Boost Clean Energy Research

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) The Odisha Energy Department has signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Singapore to strengthen international research collaboration in renewable energy and emerging clean energy technologies, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The agreements were signed at the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), held as part of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2026 from 27 to 29 October 2026.

The agreements, with leading global technology and energy companies and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, as the knowledge partner, will advance research in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, battery energy storage, smart grids and green hydrogen.

Lauding the Energy Department's initiative, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasised the importance of international partnerships in accelerating the state's clean energy transition.

“Odisha is committed to building a future-ready and sustainable energy sector through innovation, research and global collaboration. These MoUs will strengthen our partnerships with leading international institutions and technology companies, enabling us to explore advanced solutions in energy storage, artificial intelligence, smart grids and green hydrogen,” said Singh Deo.

The deputy CM also noted that such collaborations will support our renewable energy ambitions, enhance energy security and contribute to Odisha's emergence as a key destination for clean energy investment and innovation.

The latest agreements build upon the research collaboration initiated in January 2023, when the Energy Department entered into an MoU with NTU, Singapore, and IIT Bhubaneswar to advance research in renewable energy technologies.

The new agreements expand the scope of this collaboration by bringing global industry expertise into joint research and technology development, with a focus on emerging technologies and practical applications for the energy sector.

Under the MoU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Singapore, the partners will undertake joint research on digitalisation and AI-enabled workbench solutions for smart governance and consumer services.

The agreement with VFlow Tech, Singapore, focuses on advanced research in flow battery technologies to enhance grid resilience and energy storage capabilities.

Similarly, the MoU with PHENOGY, Singapore, will facilitate research on sodium-ion battery-based Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for grid applications, while the agreement with DANFOSS Drives Oy, Finland, will focus on next-generation microgrids, smart grid integration and green hydrogen production.

The MoUs were signed by Debidutta Tripathy, Special Secretary of the Energy Department, and Prof. Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute @ NTU.

The Odisha delegation also met senior Singapore government representatives to apprise them of ongoing clean energy initiatives.

Through these collaborations, the Energy Department aims to leverage global expertise to support technological advancement, improve grid resilience and contribute to Odisha's long-term energy security and sustainable development.