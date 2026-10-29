Rajasthan Govt Issues Chargesheet To RAS Officer Over Caste-Based Communal Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has issued a chargesheet to senior Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Pankaj Ojha over allegations that he posted provocative caste-based, communal and political content on Facebook in October 2025.

The Department of Personnel has directed him to submit his reply within 15 days, warning that disciplinary action may be initiated ex parte if he fails to respond within the stipulated period.

Ojha, who currently serves as Additional Director in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, has denied the allegations, claiming that fake screenshots were circulated in his name.

The chargesheet also directs him not to seek political or administrative intervention or recommendations in the matter. According to the chargesheet, Ojha allegedly shared objectionable, inflammatory and politically sensitive content through his Facebook account,“RAS Pankaj Ojha,” on October 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 27, 2025.

He was serving as Director of the Gopalan Department at the time.

The Department of Personnel stated that it had received a complaint alleging that the officer had posted caste-based and communal content. An initial notice seeking an explanation within three days was issued on January 19, 2026. The chargesheet states that no response had been received to that notice.

The department further alleged that some posts contained insulting and indecent language directed at the Prime Minister and current and former chief ministers of various states.

According to the chargesheet, such content could adversely affect social and religious harmony and was inconsistent with the conduct expected of a government servant.

The chargesheet alleges that Ojha's conduct violated Rules 3, 4 and 11 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, and tarnished the image of the government and the department.

It states that government employees are required to maintain integrity, devotion to duty, and conduct befitting their official positions. The chargesheet also refers to restrictions on conduct and public statements that could undermine the dignity or reputation of individuals, institutions or the government.

The department has characterised the alleged violations as serious misconduct. One of the posts cited in the chargesheet was allegedly published on October 25, 2025, and criticised the Centre's caste-based census policy.

The post reportedly stated:“Why only a caste-based census? Why not also make public the data on caste-based 'taxpayers' and caste-based 'crimes'? That way, we would know who contributes what.”

The department interpreted the post as criticism of a government policy and cited it as an alleged violation of service conduct norms.

Rejecting the allegations, Ojha said he had not published any objectionable content and claimed that fabricated screenshots had been circulated on social media using his name.

“I did not post anything objectionable. Fake screenshots were circulated on social media using my name; I am, in fact, the victim,” he said.

Ojha further stated that on December 29, 2025, he had written to the Personnel Secretary and the Chief Secretary seeking action over the alleged fabrication.

He also said he had met the Jaipur Commissioner and urged authorities to take appropriate action.

According to Ojha, a complaint was lodged with Ashok Nagar police station, where the matter is under investigation.

He claimed that an anonymous complaint was subsequently submitted to the Department of Personnel, leading to the notice issued on January 19, 2026.

Ojha maintained that he had submitted a detailed reply on January 27, 2026, through the state government's Rajkaj portal, denying that he had made the posts and stating that a fake post had been created in his name.

He said he had retained the submission receipt as proof of his response.

The chargesheet marks the latest stage in the disciplinary proceedings. Ojha has disputed the allegations, and the claims against him remain contested.