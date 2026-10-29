Lighthouse Project To Expand Affordable Housing In Tripura 278 Flats Ready For Beneficiaries: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the state government was committed to providing safe and affordable housing to economically weaker sections and low-income families, adding that the 'Lighthouse Project' would help fulfil the dream of owning a pucca house and improve the quality of life of beneficiaries.

Saha made the remarks while inaugurating blocks 'A' and 'F' of the Agartala Lighthouse Project near the Akhaura border along Bangladesh.

A total of 278 flats have been completed and made ready for beneficiaries under the two blocks.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the programme virtually.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that certain administrative and financial complications had arisen during the implementation of the project.

However, with the cooperation of the Union Minister and other stakeholders, the issues could be resolved, paving the way for the inauguration of two of the project's seven blocks.

He expressed hope that the remaining blocks would be completed and handed over to beneficiaries within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his gratitude to Khattar, on behalf of the people of Tripura, for his support in resolving issues related to the project.

Describing the 'Lighthouse Project' as one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship housing initiatives, CM Saha said it aims to deliver fast, high-quality, sustainable and environment-friendly housing through modern construction technology.

"Agartala is among six cities in the country selected for the project, which seeks to provide permanent homes to economically weaker and low-income families while strengthening their sense of security, dignity and confidence," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Saha emphasised that a pucca house was much more than a shelter, as it provides the foundation for a healthy and stable future for families.

Under the project, a total of 1,000 flats are planned in Agartala, each measuring around 30 square metres, or 320 square feet.

The flats have been constructed using modern light-gauge steel frame technology, which is designed to support efficient, cost-effective and sustainable construction.

Chief Minister Saha said the project would make modern housing facilities accessible to ordinary families at affordable prices, opportunities that could otherwise be difficult to obtain in major cities.

He also stressed that the development of a planned residential area required more than modern infrastructure.

Calling upon the beneficiary families to work together to maintain the residential complex, the Chief Minister urged them to take collective responsibility for keeping the area clean, attractive and liveable.