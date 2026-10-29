Rs 1,151-Crore Underground Power Cabling Project Launched In Agartala

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 29 (IANS) An ambitious Rs 1,151-crore underground electricity cabling project covering the entire Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and its outskirts was launched here on Thursday, officials said.

A senior official of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) said the project, being implemented under the Agartala Smart Grid initiative, will be financed through Rs 131 crore from the state government, Rs 495 crore from the Centre and a Rs 525-crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul and AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, among others, attended the bhumi pujan ceremony marking the commencement of the mega project.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was also launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model at the event.

Power Minister Nath later said that electricity was the foundation of development and that modern infrastructure and a reliable power supply were essential for the overall growth of any region.

He added that the state government had moved beyond announcements and was implementing projects to modernise Agartala's power infrastructure and provide relief to economically weaker households.

"Once completed, the underground cabling project will replace overhead electricity cables with an underground network, improving the city's appearance and modernising its power distribution system," the Minister said.

Addressing concerns about road digging and possible disruptions, Nath added that horizontal installation techniques would be used, requiring only small openings at selected locations instead of extensive excavation across the city.

He said the state government had studied infrastructure and technological practices adopted in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Malaysia, as well as in various Indian cities, to develop a modern power distribution system for Agartala.

The Minister also highlighted the state government's efforts to implement the Utility-Led Aggregation model under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with a focus on economically disadvantaged households with low electricity consumption.

Under the first phase, the state government aims to cover 1.5 lakh families, with the selection process being undertaken through the relevant civic bodies.

The target is to bring these households under the scheme within six months, he said.

According to Nath, eligible beneficiaries would reportedly need to contribute only Rs 1,000, with the state government facilitating the installation of rooftop solar systems and recovering the same amount as security money.

"Once the solar systems are installed, beneficiaries could see their electricity bills reduced to nearly zero, depending on their consumption and system performance. The initiative would particularly benefit families who consume around 50 units of electricity, many of whom struggle to bear even modest monthly power expenses," he said.

Nath also added that the underground cabling project was being undertaken with financial support from the Centre, the state government and the ADB, adding that the state government intended to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to transforming Agartala into a cleaner and more developed city through improved infrastructure and a more reliable electricity distribution network.