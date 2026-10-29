Mary Kay Launches Biggest-Ever Global Brand Campaign In Spain, Celebrating The Power Of Women Connecting Through Beauty

Together, these initiatives underscore the campaign's mission to create meaningful connections and inspire women through the power of shared experiences.

"What makes Mary Kay different has never been a product alone. It's the personal connection between an Independent Beauty Consultant and her customers," said Gema Aznar, General Manager of Mary Kay Spain. "Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM celebrates those relationships, the conversations, encouragement, and trust that turn a beauty experience into something much more meaningful. It's a modern expression of who we are: a brand built on empowering women, fostering community, and helping people feel seen, confident, and supported."

The campaign will be amplified through an integrated marketing strategy blending digital and“real life” that includes social media, influencer partnerships, media outreach, immersive brand experiences, and consumer engagement initiatives across Spain and globally. Because while beauty may start with a product, its lasting impact comes from the confidence, connection, and opportunities we share with one another.

Topping the Charts:

Mary Kay Spain has been the No. 1 direct-selling cosmetics company in Spain since 2014, maintaining the leading position for more than a decade, according to Registro Mercantil data. Mary Kay was also named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the world by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026). Since 2013, Mary Kay Spain has earned 61 awards and recognitions, including 31 for product excellence and 30 for business leadership. In 2026, Mary Kay Spain was recognized by InStyle in its Beauty with Influence Awards for the company's positive social impact. The award honored brands that demonstrate both product excellence and purpose-driven leadership. Mary Kay Spain has twice been recognized by Expansión, one of Spain's leading business publications, for excellence in corporate compliance.

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at . Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube.

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