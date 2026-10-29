Learning, Growing, Leading: Alba's Tacos & Tuition Journey

MENAFN - 3BL) Taco Bell blog

Alba R. began her journey in the restaurant industry at just 16 years old, working her way through every position, from Team Member to her current role as an Area Coach overseeing multiple Taco Bell restaurants for Franchise Org. U.S. Leader Restaurants OPCO, LLC.

“Before Taco Bell, I learned the value of hard work, resilience, and taking care of people. But when I got here, Taco Bell became more than a job for me, it became a career.”

Image



Starting at the restaurant level, Alba learned every role and steadily advanced through operations and leadership positions within her franchise organization. Along the way, she developed teams, supported General Managers, and ultimately stepped into her current role leading multiple restaurants. These experiences have come with many memorable moments!

"One of my favorite moments which is ongoing is seeing people I've coached get promoted and achieve goals they once thought were out of reach! This has been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey.”

Education has also played an important role in her development. Through Taco Bell's Tacos & Tuition program (available for company-owned restaurants and select franchises like U.S. Leader Restaurants OPCO, LLC), Alba saw an opportunity to continue growing and took it.

“I wanted to take advantage of the benefit that invests in their team and helps open doors for the future. By taking courses through Tacos & Tuition, it's helped me build confidence, expand knowledge, and continue developing as a leader, because learning never stops.”

Above all, Alba values the culture she's found!

“What I love most is that Taco Bell has created a culture where growth is possible. I'm proud of my journey, proud to lead others, and grateful to work for a brand that supports education, opportunity, and people development."

Are you a Taco Bell Team Member ready to take the next step toward your goals? Explore Tacos & Tuition to find education programs that can help you move forward. Tacos & Tuition is open to eligible employees of participating franchise groups-talk to your leader about eligibility today!