Keybank's Key Secured Credit Card® Program Surpasses 48,000 Client Graduations Since 2019

MENAFN - 3BL) CLEVELAND, October 29, 2026 /3BL/ – Today, KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) announced the first half of the 2026 graduating classes of the Key Secured Credit Card® program comprised of more than 4,600 clients who have been empowered to improve their credit scores and establish financial stability. Of these graduates, 68% graduated within 12 months, while 85% graduated over the course of 24 months (Data from graduating classes between January 1-June 30, 2026).

Among graduates, 74% entered the program without a FICO® Score and 26% entered with a low FICO Score. Clients who began with a low FICO Score improved their scores by an average of 86 points,1 while those who entered without a score graduated with an average FICO Score of 724, underscoring the program's ongoing success in helping clients establish, build, and strengthen their credit histories.

The Key Secured Credit Card aims to strengthen financial wellness by providing eligible clients with opportunities to establish or improve their credit history,2 bolster savings while building credit, and create better money habits. Upon graduation, a client's Key Secured Credit Card will be upgraded to an unsecured credit card, releasing the funds from their Key Active Saver® account that were once pledged as collateral.

Since the program's inception in 2019, more than 48,000 clients have graduated as a result of both establishing credit and demonstrating credit improvement.

"At Key, we're passionate about helping our clients understand the importance of building and maintaining strong credit, as it's an important building block to a solid financial future. Providing education around the importance of establishing good credit, while also supplying the tools to achieve it, is what sets Key apart from other banks,” said Maria Ponce, Head of Consumer Payments at KeyBank.“To be a part of this work, and to witness the success our clients have firsthand, year after year, is truly special.”

Over the years, the secured card program has been recognized by clients for providing a path of access to Key's traditional credit solutions. Earlier this year, clients provided testimonies proving just how this program is a steppingstone for financial success.

As one client shared:“Having the Secured Card allowed me to build my credit after divorcing destroyed it.” And another client mentioned,“It just helped me to build my credit to the point where I was able to take out a car loan and get an unsecured credit card.”

Each year, KeyBank looks for ways to support and boost the overall client experience to foster success.

Enhanced communications. Recently, Key introduced brand-new cardholders access to tools and training, providing greater clarity and transparency that ultimately helped cardholders build credit. Last year, card holders were supported with additional communications around financial education and account engagement communications. Credit Line increases. As part of the graduation process, a Credit Line Increase program enhancement was introduced in 2024 for qualifying clients. Since then, 10,021 graduates have received a credit line increase, including 2,052 during the first half of 2026. The increased credit capacity enhances clients' purchasing power and provides additional support for their ongoing financial needs. Access to traditional forms of credit. Additionally, a new Invitation to Apply campaign was launched in June 2025 for graduates ready to transition to traditional credit cards, reaching over 6,100 clients. The ongoing campaign introduces eligible clients to more traditional credit cards like the KeyBank Latitude® and Key Cashback® credit card products. Scheduled for 2027: Clients will soon have access to the enhanced 'Money Me and Key' live workshops to help better understand the lending ecosphere. In addition to current Key Secured Credit Card clients, Key will be expanding its audiences to additional clients who seek assistance. The Key Secured Credit Card program has provided this year's graduates with the building blocks they need to take control of their credit and make sound financial decisions to maintain a healthy FICO score.

Since its launch in 2019, the program has helped 48,055 clients strengthen their credit profiles, with 60% of graduates completing the program within 12 months and 88% within 24 months. Overall, 71% of graduates entered the program without a FICO® Score, demonstrating the program's success in helping clients establish credit, while 29% enrolled with a low FICO Score and used the program to rebuild their credit. Among those with a low FICO Score at enrollment, graduates increased their scores by an average of 70 points. Clients who entered the program without a FICO Score achieved an average FICO Score of 722 upon graduation.

Additional Key Secured Credit Card features include:

Cardholders have the ability to check their FICO score3 for free anytime in online and mobile banking. It's quick, easy and does not impact their credit score. With Key's temporary lock security feature, cardholders can more easily use online or mobile banking to lock and unlock a misplaced credit card, thus reducing the likelihood of having to cancel it and open a new one-potentially harming their credit score.

The Key Secured Credit Card requires a refundable security deposit,4 which determines clients' credit lines. Deposit amounts start at $300.While clients build their credit their Key Secured Credit Card deposit must be kept in a Key Active Saver account, allowing users to build their credit and savings in tandem. The monthly maintenance service charge on the Key Active Saver account is waived for Key Secured Credit Card clients. In addition, there is a $0 annual fee on the Key Secured Credit Card.5Unlike prepaid or debit cards, the Secured Credit Card reports clients' history to credit bureaus, allowing them to show progress. For more information on Secured Credit Card, visit .

All credit products are subject to credit approval

1 Based on an internal analysis of customers who graduated from the secured card program in 2026. The stated average FICO® Score of 724 represents the arithmetic mean of customers' FICO® Scores at the time their accounts were opened. The average 86-point increase reflects the mean change between customers' FICO® Scores at account origination and at the time of graduation. Results are based on historical data; individual outcomes will vary and are not guaranteed.

2 Use of the Key Secured Credit Card can help build your credit when the minimum payment is made by the due date, each month.

3 Clients with newly opened credit card accounts may not see their first FICO® Score in online and mobile banking for up to 90 days after enrollment. In certain circumstances, a FICO® Score may not be available for various reasons, e.g., having a limited credit history. FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

4 Opening of the Key Secured Credit Card is subject to funds being appropriately deposited into a solely owned Key Active Saver account. The Key Secured Credit Card is subject to credit approval. The credit card must be secured by a minimum deposit of $300, up to a maximum of $5,000, in a Key Active Saver account. The Key Active Saver account must be funded within 30 days of account opening. The monthly maintenance service charge on the Key Active Saver account will be waived for Key Secured Credit Card clients. This waiver remains in effect only while the Key Secured Credit Card account is open and in good standing as referenced in the Cardmember Agreement ( ) If the Key Secured Credit Card account is closed or converted to an unsecured credit card, the Key Active Saver monthly maintenance service charge of $4.00 may apply, unless you are the owner of a KeyBank consumer checking account (including the KeyBank Hassle-Free Account®).

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

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