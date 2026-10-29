Guiding Stars: Pizza Night, Reimagined

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Pizza is often seen as an indulgence. Traditional pizza dough tends to be high in sodium, and toppings may add other attributes we aim to limit, like saturated fat. But pizza night can be reimagined with crusts, sauces, toppings, and sides that earn Guiding Stars to build a high-fiber, nutritious plate. Simple choices can turn a familiar favorite into a balanced meal.

Let's look beyond the usual pizza crust and make a more nutritious slice. Choose Guiding Stars-earning thin crust pizza, whole wheat dough, or pita bread. Or reconsider the crust altogether with an alternative made from cauliflower, a waffle, or even a portobello mushroom.

Choose pizza sauce made with little or no sodium. Or make your own simple sauce using herbs and no-salt-added canned tomato products. For something different, replace tomato sauce with another sauce, spread, or dip, trying different sauce and topping combinations that appeal to you. For example, hummus works well with roasted veggies or as a cold pizza. Alternatively, consider pesto combined with fat-free ricotta cheese to create a unique base for a Mediterranean-inspired pizza.

Traditional pizza toppings can be high in saturated fat and sodium. However, if we top a pizza with veggies, chicken, or lean ground turkey, along with part-skim cheeses, we can minimize this. Leftover shredded rotisserie or cubed breaded chicken works well too. Or use vegetables from something prepared earlier in the week, like a sheet pan meal. Pizza becomes a cost-effective, affordable meal when toppings include kitchen staples (no-salt-added canned goods and frozen veggies). Or take advantage of the end-of-summer harvest to make a pizza finished with grilled zucchini, tomatoes, and other veggies.

Set up a DIY pizza bar. Roll out small, individual pizzas or use store-bought options. Then provide different sauces or spreads, cheeses, and a balanced mix of toppings. This is a great way to try new pizza combinations. It's also helpful when you have different leftovers from a week of cooking but aren't sure how to use them. Turning them into pizza toppings reduces waste and may introduce you to a new flavor combination too.

The best way to reimagine pizza night is to shift your plate. Usually pizza is at the center, with a small salad on the side. But if you move your salad to the center, and pizza to the side, you'll have a fiber-rich, filling meal. If salad isn't on the menu, consider sliced colorful veggies along with a Greek yogurt-based dip.

Give your next pizza night an upgrade with unique recipes:

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Provencal Onion Pizza, 1 out of 3 Guiding Stars



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Roasted Pepper Pizza, 1 out of 3 Guiding Stars



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Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

