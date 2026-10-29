ADT Stock Hits Near 4-Year Highs Joshua Kushner-Backed Thrive Holdings To Acquire ADT At $10 Per Share



Financing of the transaction will be provided by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 ADT is scheduled to report its Q3 results on November 3.

Shares of ADT Inc. (ADT) surged more than 34% on Thursday to their highest levels since December 2022, after Joshua Kushner-backed Thrive Holdings announced a deal to take the home security company private.

ADT shares are also on track for their biggest single-day gains since August 2020.

ADT's $15.3B Enterprise Value

As part of the agreement, ADT shareholders will receive $10 per share in cash, representing a roughly 35% premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday and a 45.6% premium to its unaffected closing price on October 27.

The deal values ADT's equity at around $7.6 billion and its enterprise at $15.3 billion, including debt. Financing of the transaction will be provided by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter (Q1) of 2027. Once completed, ADT will become privately held and its shares will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

ADT, which provides home security systems and smart home solutions to residential and small-business customers, reported revenue of $1.31 billion in the second quarter (Q2) and adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share. The company also reported $360 million in recurring monthly revenue from customer subscriptions.

ADT is scheduled to report its Q3 results on November 3.

Thrive Adds To Its Over 75-Firm Portfolio

Thrive Holdings was established by Thrive Capital, the investment firm founded by billionaire Joshua Kushner, to acquire“real economy” businesses across accounting, IT services and infrastructure. The company has holdings across more than 75 firms.

In August, Thrive Holdings raised more than $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation from institutional investors including D1 Capital Partners, Altimeter Capital, and SoftBank Group.

Retail Turns 'Bullish' On ADT

Retail sentiment surrounding ADT on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, amid a 100% jump in message volumes.

ADT shares have gained more than 23% so far in 2026.

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