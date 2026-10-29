Managing Psychosocial Risk: How ISO 45003 Fits Into Your Management System

Psychosocial risk is no longer only an HR or wellbeing topic. Many regulators and standards bodies now expect it to be managed as an occupational health and safety risk. In a growing number of countries, managing psychosocial hazards is now a legal requirement, and the requirements differ from country to country. ISO 45003 is a guidance document, not a certifiable standard. It shows how to manage psychosocial hazards within an ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management system. The draft revision of ISO 45001:2027 goes further, bringing psychosocial hazards and work-related well-being into the core standard. The most effective controls change how work is designed and managed. Resilience training alone isn't enough. Organizational culture and Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) can help put a psychosocial program into practice

Many organizations approach workplace mental health primarily through employee benefits, offering resources such as employee assistance programs, resilience apps, or wellness initiatives. Others may give the issue little to no consideration at all. However, regulators and standards bodies are increasingly recognizing psychosocial risks as occupational health and safety hazards that can arise from how work is designed and managed. These risks belong within an organization's safety management system.

Why Psychosocial Risk Has Moved Onto the EHS Agenda

The numbers have changed the conversation. In April 2026, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that psychosocial risk factors at work account for more than 840,000 deaths a year and economic losses equivalent to approximately 1.37% of global GDP. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that depression and anxiety alone cost about 12 billion working days and US$1 trillion in lost productivity every year. These figures highlight the significant human and economic impacts of psychosocial risks alongside more traditionally recognized workplace injuries and illnesses.

Regulation has followed. Since December 2025, every Australian jurisdiction has had workplace health and safety regulations addressing psychological hazards, and some regulators now expect employers to use the hierarchy of controls rather than rely on training to protect workers. According to Safe Work Australia, the median serious mental-health claim costs about 3.7 times as much as the median across all claims and results in about 4.3 times as much time off work.

In the EU, employers have a general duty under the Framework Directive (89/391/EEC) to assess and manage all workplace risks, including psychosocial ones. Momentum is also building for more specific requirements. In October 2026, the European Parliament called on the Commission to assess the need for additional legislation on psychosocial risks, while EU-OSHA launched its 2026–2028 Healthy Workplaces campaign on mental health at work. In the U.S., NIOSH has called for a national regulatory or consensus standard on work-related psychosocial hazards.

For global organizations, a single voluntary wellbeing program is no longer enough. Obligations differ by country, and the expectation is shifting from "do you offer support?" to "how do you identify, assess, and control the hazard?"

What Is ISO 45003?

ISO 45003, published in 2021, is a guidance standard on managing psychological health and safety at work. It is designed to work within an ISO 45001 occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system. Although it is not independently certifiable, it provides guidance on applying the same risk-based approach used for physical hazards to psychosocial hazards.

ISO 45003 groups psychosocial hazards into three areas:

How work is organized: workload and pace, working hours, job control, role clarity, and how organizational change is managed. Social factors: relationships, leadership, support, harassment, bullying, and workplace culture. The work environment, equipment, and hazardous tasks: conditions that add strain, such as isolated work, fatigue, and exposure to traumatic events.

The impact goes beyond wellbeing. ISO 45003 notes that psychosocial hazards can increase exposure to other hazards through human error and time pressure, linking them directly to incident prevention.

Common Psychosocial Hazards in the Workplace

In practice, the most common hazards are familiar ones:

Sustained high workload or unrealistic deadlines Fatigue from shift patterns, overtime, or long travel Poorly managed organizational change Unclear roles or conflicting expectations Harassment or low-trust relationships Remote or isolated work with limited support

Each of these hazards stems from how work is designed, resourced, and led. This makes an existing health and safety management system a useful framework for addressing these risks, rather than relying solely on a standalone wellbeing program.

How ISO 45003 Integrates with ISO 45001

If you have an ISO 45001 aligned or based management system, you already have the structure in place. ISO 45003 fits into the existing clauses without creating a parallel program:

Context and leadership (Clauses 4–5): Treat psychosocial risk as an organizational issue, include it in policy commitments, and make leaders visibly accountable. Planning (Clause 6): Add psychosocial hazards to hazard identification and risk assessment, using the same methods and criteria. Support and operation (Clauses 7–8): Build manager competence, set up confidential reporting channels, and apply controls through work design. Performance evaluation and improvement (Clauses 9–10): Use surveys, absence data and incident learning as indicators, and bring them into management review.

The draft revision of ISO 45001, expected in 2027, expands hazard identification to explicitly include psychosocial hazards. It also introduces a definition of work-related well-being and adds new expectations on occupational health, return to work, and a supportive culture. Although the draft may still change, it signals a greater emphasis on psychosocial risk management. Organizations that begin aligning with ISO 45003 now may be better prepared for the revised standard when it is published.

Resilience Training Is the PPE of Psychosocial Risk

Guidance from NIOSH, WHO, and ISO emphasizes that the most effective controls change working conditions rather than relying solely on individual coping skills. Applied to psychosocial risk, the hierarchy of controls may look like this:

Redesign the work: Fix workload, staffing, scheduling and role ambiguity. Improve how work is organized and led: Use fair processes, plan change properly, and train managers to recognize and respond to strain. Administrative controls: Awareness training, clear reporting channels and policies. Individual support: Employee assistance programs, counseling, and resilience training.

Individual support is valuable, but like personal protective equipment (PPE), it is the last line of defense. It doesn't remove the hazard. When resilience training is the main control, employees are being asked to manage the effects of problems that may be rooted in how work is organized.

How HOP and Culture Make It Work

Writing a psychosocial program is the easy part. Putting it into practice depends on culture, leadership buy-in, and implementation strategy. This is where Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) can help, as its core principles align closely with ISO 45003:

Look at the system, not the individual. HOP treats error-likely conditions as a product of how work is set up. The same logic applies to conditions that contribute to workplace stress and strain. Give workers a voice. ISO 45003 stresses worker participation at every stage. Learning teams are a practical way to understand workload, pressure, and workarounds from the people doing the work. Learn instead of blame. When people aren't penalized for mistakes or for raising concerns, they are more likely to report issues early. Culture and psychological safety surveys can provide measurable indicators to inform psychosocial risk assessments.

What Organizations Can Do Now

The following foundational steps can help organizations move from offering individual support to systematically managing psychosocial hazards:

Add psychosocial hazards to your existing risk register and assess them with the same criteria you use for physical hazards. Run a culture or psychosocial survey to set a baseline and track leading indicators. Equip managers to recognize and respond to strain. According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace report, employees with poor managers are 60% more likely to report daily stress. With manager engagement also declining, organizations should ensure managers have the skills, time, and clear escalation routes needed to recognize and address psychosocial risks. Address the sources of strain first. Workload, staffing, scheduling, and role clarity can contribute significantly to psychosocial risk, so start your controls there. Bring psychosocial factors into incident investigations and management review. Map your country-specific obligations if you operate internationally and build a global baseline with local addenda. Bringing Psychosocial Risk Management Together

Most organizations already have some of the pieces in place, such as an ISO 45001 management system (or 45001 aligned), a wellbeing program, or an annual culture survey. What's often missing is the connection between them. ISO 45003 provides a framework for bringing these elements together, while HOP principles and organizational culture help support implementation.

Antea Group helps organizations bring these elements into a single management-system approach by assessing current psychosocial risk, designing controls that fit the way work actually gets done, and building processes that adapt as organizations and their global regulatory obligations change. The goal is to move beyond asking whether support is available to demonstrating how psychosocial hazards are identified, assessed, and controlled.

Need help integrating psychosocial risk into your existing health and safety management system? Contact our team to discuss your organization's current approach and opportunities for improvement.