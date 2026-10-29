Bacardi Fosters Hospitality Talent Through 'Shake Your Future' In India

MENAFN - 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, 29 October 2026 /3BL/ - Family-owned Bacardi is helping develop the next generation of hospitality talent in India through Shake Your Future, with the successful completion of the program's third cohort of 2026 in the country.

With the completion of the latest cohort in Kolkata, the program has now trained 57 aspiring hospitality professionals in 2026 alone, helping unemployed and underrepresented young adults build careers in the mixology world. Shake Your Future is part of the Bacardi Good Spirited program, which is guided by the belief that long-term success comes from doing the right thing by people and the planet.

Organized in partnership with Bar Kala Academy and over the course of ten days of immersive training, the students mastered the basics of bartending, including subjects such as beverage basics, mixology and flairing, as well as complementary business areas such as personal branding, social media and communication alongside industry insights. Three weeks of on-the-job industry exposure followed, with Bacardi connecting the graduates with placement opportunities through its hospitality industry network.

"India's hospitality industry is growing rapidly, creating new opportunities for talented people to build rewarding careers,” said Radhika Tomar, HR Director (INDSEA), Bacardi.“Through Shake Your Future, we're helping aspiring hospitality professionals develop the skills, confidence and industry connections needed to succeed, while supporting a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline for the industry. Investing in people has always been central to our culture and creating opportunities for the next generation is one of the ways we bring Good Spirited to life."

Since its introduction in India in 2024, the program has supported aspiring hospitality professionals from diverse backgrounds, several of whom have gone on to secure roles at leading bars and restaurants in India and overseas. Deepika Shukla, now a bartender at Japonico, Gurugram, has represented India internationally following success at national bartending competitions. Rupali Gaddoo has built her career in Dubai after winning Grey Goose House of Change India. Pallabi Nath currently leads the bar program at Sidecar, one of India's most acclaimed cocktail bars.

"Over the years, Shake Your Future has become much more than a training programme,” said Pearl Fernandes, Head of Advocacy, India, Bacardi, added.“It has become a launchpad for hospitality careers. Seeing graduates build successful careers across leading bars and restaurants, both in India and internationally, demonstrates the long-term value and impact of the program. As we look ahead, we're particularly excited to launch our next dedicated all-women cohort in Delhi early next year, helping create more opportunities for women to build successful careers within the hospitality industry."

Bacardi invests in Good Spirited initiatives to help protect People & Planet. Find out more at .

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About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.