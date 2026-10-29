Giriraj Singh Slams INDIA Bloc Over Proposed Protest Against CEC Kumar

Giriraj Singh Criticises Opposition Protest

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday criticised the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, calling it a“farce” and accusing the Congress of attempting to create confusion and provoke unrest in the country. "What is a mock parliament? Who are you showing this mock to? How much did you win and lose by ballot? In Tripura, elections were held for 4500 gram sabhas. Where did you win? Where did you win in Silchar, Assam? The Congress party wants to spread confusion in the country to incite anarchy and provoke a civil war. This is their mock drill; this is their rally on November one," Singh said.

The Union Minister's remarks came in response to the INDIA bloc's proposed programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Singh questioned the opposition bloc's electoral performance and criticised its planned November 1 rally, alleging that the Congress was seeking to create confusion in the country.

Congress Response and Mega Rally Plans

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the public to join the INDIA bloc's mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. In a video message on X, Kharge alleged that the government“only knows how to steal votes” and is not concerned with issues like inflation. He reiterated the opposition's demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and an immediate halt to the SIR of electoral rolls.

The Congress leader said,“Friends, it's the festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes. Vote theft has happened on a massive scale and is still happening. The constitutional right to vote of millions of Indians is in danger. For this, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is solely responsible. He has done all this on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The demands of all opposition parties are: Gyanesh Kumar should resign, and the SIR process should be immediately stopped.”

Appealing to the public to participate in the rally, he added,“In connection with this, a 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally will be held on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. We appeal to you to participate enthusiastically in this rally to save the Constitution and democracy, and make this campaign a success.”

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