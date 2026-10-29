Mumbai Book Launch Brings Fadnavis And Thackeray Brothers Together

Political Leaders Converge at Mumbai Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Mumbai witnessed an unusual political moment on Thursday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a book launch event. The presence of the three leaders together was significant in itself, but two moments during the event immediately caught the attention of Maharashtra's political circles, particularly coming soon after the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in five constituencies.

The first interesting moment took place away from the main stage. Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were seen together in a room on the sidelines of the event, apparently engaged in a discussion. While there was no official word on what was discussed, the sight of the three leaders together generated considerable curiosity and speculation. The timing of the interaction added to the political intrigue. With the MLC election results fresh and political equations in Maharashtra continuing to evolve, the meeting between the Chief Minister and the two Thackeray brothers quickly became a talking point among political observers. This development is even more important when we consider the position of DCM Eknath Shinde in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, who doesn't seem to be very happy with the present scenario of his party in the alliance.

Fadnavis Comments on Political Positioning

A Witty Exchange

The second moment came when Fadnavis took the stage to deliver his speech. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray had addressed the gathering from the left side of the dais. Fadnavis, however, chose to speak from the other side. Turning the stage arrangement into a political joke, Fadnavis remarked with a smile,“When everyone is going towards the left, I am going towards the right.” The remark was delivered in a light-hearted manner, but its political undertone was difficult to miss. Raj Thackeray's MNS and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are currently positioned with the broader opposition camp, which includes parties representing Left-oriented political ideology. Fadnavis's reference to moving“towards the right” therefore appeared to be a playful dig at the political positioning of the two Thackeray brothers.

What was officially a book launch thus produced two politically loaded visuals: the Chief Minister and the two Thackeray brothers engaged in a private conversation, followed by Fadnavis's witty“left versus right” remark. In Maharashtra's charged political atmosphere, both moments were enough to set off fresh speculation about the state's evolving political equations. (ANI)

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