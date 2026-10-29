CCS Clears 40000 Crore Deal For Eight Next Gen Corvettes For Navy

Indian Navy Boosted by New Corvette Project

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): In a major boost for the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared the project to build eight Next Generation Corvettes for the maritime force.“The deal worth over Rs 40,000 crore was cleared by the CCS led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Wednesday. The contract for the eight warships would be signed in the next few days with Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited,” top government officials told ANI.

Technical Specifications and Timeline

Ship Performance and Delivery

Corvettes are warships of around 2,000 tons and can move at high speeds of around 30 nautical miles. After clearance by the CCS and signing of contracts, the Navy is expecting to get the first warship of the eight by 2030. The shipyards are also looking at ways of speeding up the contract and delivering them early.

Strategic Significance of NGCs

The Defence Ministry had recently said that these NGCs will be versatile platforms for a variety of roles viz. surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, Search & Attack and Coastal Defence. These NGCs would be constructed based on a new in-house design of the Indian Navy using the latest technology of shipbuilding and would contribute to furthering the Government's initiative of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region). (ANI)

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