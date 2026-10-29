Zero Contact! Amateur Baseball Hitters Get Completely Humbled Trying To Hit Cricket Deliveries (WATCH)

In what was a hilarious crossover attempt, amateur baseball hitters quickly found themselves out of their depth when trying to connect with standard cricket deliveries. The trend of cricket and baseball culture has exploded across social media, especially at a time when Major League Baseball is making its way into inroads with fan-engagement events across the world.

MLB recently conducted an exhibition event at Andheri Sports Complex, where India's ambassadors, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jitesh Sharma joined MLB legends like Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta for the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 event. The event was part of MLB's border push to introduce baseball to new international markets.

By engaging with a cricket-loving audience in the countries where cricket is a national obsession, MLB is smartly planting its flag in fertile new ground. India is one of the main target's markets for MLB's international growth strategy, given the sports economy, young demographic, and deep-seated passion for bat-and-ball sports.

Also Read:MLB India Brings Together Cricket Stars for Inaugural 3-on-3 Event

Baseball Hitters' Failed Attempt to Hit Cricket Deliveries Goes Viral

As cricket and baseball are currently intertwined through global fan engagement events, a viral video capturing baseball hitters trying their hand at cricket bowling has been making the rounds on social media.

In a video posted by Warehouse Games, a group of amateur baseball hitters attempted to hit cricket deliveries but struggled to make contact with the ball. When the throwers delivered cricket balls at them on a concrete surface, the baseball hitters struggled to make any contact with the ball, with several attempts ending with unsuccessful shots.

Even the hitters struggled to judge the ball's swing as the throwers delivered the cricket balls, leaving them unable to connect with several deliveries. The clip offers a humorous glimpse into how challenging it can be for baseball players to adapt to cricket's bowling techniques.

Cricket bowling is tough to hit The Warehouse Games (@JMWarehouse_) October 27, 2026

Since cricket and baseball are almost identical, except for the bounce of the ball, the muscle memory required for both sports is completely different. However, the two sports are often perceived as distant cousins, highlighting how fascinating cross-sport adaptability really is.

It has been assumed that cricketers can adapt to the intricacies of baseball deliveries with relative ease, but as this viral clip proved, amateur baseball hitters struggle significantly when tasked with judging the bounce, seam, and swing of a cricket delivery.

Cricket vs Baseball Debate Heats Up on Social Media

The viral video of a group of amateur baseball hitters struggling to connect with cricket deliveries sparked a debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over which sport is harder.

Taking to their X handles, many mocked the hitters' failed attempts, arguing that cricket requires greater skill to judge deliveries because of variations in bounce, swing, seam, and turn, while others pointed out that the participants were not professional baseball players and that the clip did not offer a fair assessment of either sport.

Another section of fans questioned the comparison itself, arguing that the two sports involve different techniques and that judging one based on a few failed attempts was unfair.

@JMWarehouse_ Baseball is just cricket lite. Just hitting one kind of cricket ball in just one direction.

- Hypocrisy Hunter (@0penhymen) October 28, 2026

See,They can't even touch the ball

And they are comparing cricket with baseball sarrrrr......

Baseball is tiny kid of cricket ️ Alpha 18 (@footyworlde) October 28, 2026

Baseball is all about hitting fast full tosses

Cricket is about line and length and bounce and turn... A bit tricker

Analyst (@bharat_builder) October 28, 2026

See some baseball player are even not able to play single ball and they are saying baseball is better than cricket

- Kushal Jain (@jain_kusha35159) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh Let me fix it for you. Cricket players trying to hit with a baseball bat.

- RobertHorry4HOF (@Horry4HOF) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh It's fine. Cricket nowadays is just like baseball anyways.

- fillmore ☮️ (@parthkopi) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh Why is this comparison still relevant? Cricket is 200% better than baseball and everyone knows

- Grey Maverick (@GreyMaverick_) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh Say what you want, but these aren't even baseball players, you fucking dumbass they're warehouse YouTubers who make baseball content, with none having any baseball experience. They play wiffle ball

- El pollo (@Esepollofrito) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh Yeah. Hitting with a bat is harder than a giant wide wooden paddle. Who would have thought? lol

And those aren't professional ballplayers.

- djmark (@mehblehdontcare) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh They hiting in one direction....

Comparing is totally wrong

- Derozians (@Sunbor3355) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh Not a single baseball player in the bunch.

- Mike (@RevTSysAZ) October 28, 2026

@gharkekalesh You are proving the point. It is much harder to hit with a baseball bat than it is with cricket ball bat.

- amal (@choodukappi) October 29, 2026

Cricket is very difficult game compared to baseball, those who have played cricket with seasoned ball will understand how difficult it is to hit a ball. Also I'm not saying baseball is easy, it regularly great reflex/hand eye coordination. But comparatively cricket looks dificult

- Wannabe (@wann__abe) October 28, 2026

Lmfao these are“baseball players” come on if that's the case you can call me Jesus Christ for believing in God

- Joe Pugliese (@Jrpugs) October 28, 2026

As Major League Baseball has begun to tap into international markets, including India, it remains to be seen whether the sport, which is an American sport, can establish a firm foothold in cricket-dominated strongholds, or if cross-sport experiments will remain lighthearted novelties.

Also Read:Suryakumar Yadav becomes MLB Ambassador to promote baseball in India