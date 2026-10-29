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Prime Minister Visits Cityscape Qatar 2026

Prime Minister Visits Cityscape Qatar 2026


Date: 2026-10-29 02:38:19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani toured Cityscape Qatar 2026 on Thursday.

The exhibition is being held alongside the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. His Excellency was accompanied by Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

While touring several sections of the exhibition, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was briefed on the country's most prominent real estate development projects, presented by government bodies and institutions, as well as Qatari and regional real estate companies.

Cityscape Qatar serves as a key platform connecting investors and buyers with real estate developers and showcasing opportunities in Qatar's real estate market.

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The Peninsula

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