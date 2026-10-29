Doha Film Festival 2026 Launches Cinema Alkhaleej Programme In November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 will launch Cinema Alkhaleej programme, which includes seven films from the Gulf countries during the period from November 19 to 27.

The programme honouring the diversity of storytelling from across the Gulf, bringing together seven films that represent the region's cultural heritage, evolving identities and contemporary realities.

CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: "Cinema Alkhaleej programme reflects our commitment to showcasing the important voices of the Gulf, that represent the region's past, present and future. Our stories are shaped by distinctive cultures, shared histories and rapidly evolving societies, containing emotional truths that transcend borders. We bring these films to audiences in Doha to honour the filmmakers who are redefining regional cinema and creating space for new perspectives.”

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Feature Films in the programme are: My Driver and I (Saudi Arabia) by Ahd Kamel. The film is the winner of Best Feature Film at the 2025 Saudi Film Festival.

Soulala (Saudi Arabia) by Hisham Fakih: The film explores how the bonds between parents and children can become sources of both devotion and control.

Short Films included in the programme are: Clouds (Oman) by Muzna Almusafer; Dunya's Day (Saudi Arabia) by Raed Alsemari; Namoos (UAE) by Nada Jahed; An Evening with Laila (Kuwait) by Haya Alghanim; and Salem Not Salem (Bahrain) by Omar Farooq.

Through Cinema Alkhaleej programme, Doha Film Festival continues to champion filmmakers whose work deepens cultural understanding, highlights the diversity of the region's narratives and brings Gulf cinema into conversation with audiences around the world.