QNA Concludes Training Courses On Cybersecurity Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded on Thursday a series of training courses and awareness-raising events and activities that were organized throughout the month of October, which is recognized globally as a time for raising awareness about cybersecurity.

Organized by the Information Security team within the agency's Technical Affairs Department, in collaboration with QNA Training Center, the events, workshops and training courses focused on awareness programs and plans designed to counter cyberattacks. These initiatives aimed to enhance the readiness of the agency's staff, as well as participants from other relevant government entities, to detect cyberattacks and threats, identify various electronic deception tactics, and avoid the errors and significant damage that can result from such incidents.

Presented by Abdulrahman Al Jilani, cybersecurity expert in the Technical Affairs Department at QNA, the activities covered preventive mechanisms, strategies for managing the growing risks of cyber threats, and methods for protecting both organizational and personal data, in alignment with the latest relevant national and international standards. The events also explored how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to detect such threats and identify various forms of online fraud.

It is noteworthy that QNA regularly organizes such activities and events throughout the year, as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about growing cyber risks, secure the digital work environment for data and information, and emphasize the need for vigilance against complex and suspicious tactics. The initiative also aims to ensure a full understanding of how to detect phishing and online fraud attempts, thereby preventing cyber breaches or attacks that could compromise the digital work environment, while keeping pace with emerging challenges in this field at all levels.