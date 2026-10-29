Know Qatar Law: Up To Six Months In Jail, QR10,000 Fine For Leaving Waste In Public Or Private Spaces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Throwing, leaving, or discharging waste in locations specified under Qatar's Public Hygiene Law can result in imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to QR10,000, or both.

Article 2 of Law No. 18 of 2017 covers a range of public and private locations, including roads, streets, passageways, alleys, pavements, squares, public gardens, parks, beaches and vacant land.

The prohibition also extends to building rooftops, walls, balconies and light wells, as well as the passageways, yards and facades of homes and buildings, their parking areas and adjoining pavements.

The law defines waste as material generated by different activities, whether liquid or solid.

Owners and occupants share responsibility

Article 2 also requires building owners and occupants to maintain the cleanliness of their yards, passageways, roofs, facades, private parking areas and adjoining pavements.

The responsibility therefore applies to both owners and occupants and includes the surrounding areas expressly identified in the article.

What penalties apply?

Article 15(2) provides for imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to QR10,000, or either penalty, for violations of Article 2, without prejudice to any more severe penalty prescribed by another law.

These are statutory maximum penalties. A violation does not automatically result in the maximum prison term or fine.

The competent municipality must also instruct the offender to remove the cause of the violation within a specified period. If the offender fails to comply, the municipality may carry out the removal at the offender's expense and recover the costs administratively.

Can an offence be settled?

The law also provides a settlement mechanism, distinct from its court-imposed penalties.

Under Article 16, the Minister or an authorised representative may settle offences before criminal proceedings begin or during proceedings, before a final judgment is issued.

For offences included in the attached settlement schedule, settlement requires payment of the specified amount and removal of the cause of the violation.

A completed settlement prevents criminal proceedings from being initiated or brings existing proceedings to an end, as applicable.

Settlement is subject to the legal procedure and should not be understood as an automatic alternative available simply by paying an amount.