QU Market To Take Place In November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced on Thursday organizing QU Market event, scheduled to take place from November 2 to 5, 2026.

This initiative forms part of the university's ongoing efforts to support student and alumni entrepreneurship by providing an interactive commercial platform to showcase products and enrich campus life through business and recreational activities.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the university emphasized that the event aligns with its strategic objectives to empower young talent, build practical skills, and foster an entrepreneurial mindset by embedding innovation as an integral component of the academic experience.

Through the market, Qatar University aims to offer students and graduates direct practical experience in marketing, sales, and small-business management, enabling them to convert innovative concepts into viable commercial ventures and preparing them to enter the labor market with high professional competence.

The event also serves as an institutional platform to strengthen collaboration and strategic partnerships between emerging entrepreneurs, corporate entities, and external commercial partners, opening new avenues for networking, knowledge exchange, and startup scaling.

Furthermore, in line with promoting social responsibility and institutional solidarity, the proceeds from the event will be donated to Jood Fund, which provides financial assistance to Qatar University students in need, reinforcing a culture of community giving and engagement.