Indian Ambassador To Qatar To Inaugurate 20Th Asian Medical Camp On Friday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Preparations for the 20th Asian Medical Camp, jointly organised by the Centre for Indian Community (CIC Qatar) and the Indian Doctors Club, have been completed.

General Convener Noufal Paleri announced that the camp will be held on Friday at Umm Saneem Health Centre in Ain Khaled, with the aim of providing essential healthcare services to low-income expatriate workers and their families from Asian countries.

The camp is being organised with the approval and cooperation of Qatar's Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

His Excellency Dr K. Srikar Reddy, Ambassador of India to Qatar, will inaugurate the camp at 9:00 am.

Her Excellency Ms Roshan Sithara Khan Azard, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar, Mr Mashhudul Kabir, Senior Counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy, representing the Ambassador of Bangladesh and Mr. Kumar Rai Cahrge d Affaires Embassy of Nepal will attend the inaugural ceremony.

Senior officials from Qatar's Ministry of Public Health, PHCC and HMC, along with representatives of various Asian embassies and community leaders, are also expected to participate.

The medical camp will begin at 6:30 am and continue until 4:30 pm. More than 3,400 pre-registered participants from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been issued digital registration cards.

The cards contain registration numbers and allotted consultation times, with medical examinations arranged across three shifts to ensure the smooth delivery of services.

Comprehensive Medical Services

The camp will provide consultations and treatment through General Practitioner (GP) clinics and specialised medical departments. More than 150 specialist doctors, 250 medical professionals and over 600 volunteers from CIC Qatar will be involved in the initiative.

Speciality clinics will offer services in cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, and oral and dental health.

In addition to specialist consultations, participants will have access to a wide range of healthcare services, including physiotherapy, audiology, eye examinations, dental screening, counselling, blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol testing, and other preventive health services.

The camp will also provide opportunities for blood donation, organ donation registration, health education and Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training.

Expert-Led Health Awareness Sessions Open to the Public

As part of the camp, a series of health awareness sessions will be conducted by medical experts, with sessions open to the general public.

Dr Soni C. Das, a dermatologist, will lead a session titled“Protect Your Skin, Protect Your Health”, focusing on skin health and preventive care.

Dr Krishnakumar K., a nephrology specialist at Hamad Hospital, will conduct a session on preventive measures against kidney diseases, highlighting the importance of early detection and healthy lifestyle practices.

Dr Hema K.P., a gynaecologist at Aster MIMS, will lead a session on cervical cancer, covering awareness, prevention and the importance of timely screening.

The awareness programme will also address lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, healthy dietary habits, the risks associated with tobacco use, occupational health and safety, personal hygiene, basic life-saving techniques and first aid.

One of the Largest Community Healthcare Initiatives in the GCC

Launched in 2002, the Asian Medical Camp has evolved into one of the largest community-based medical initiatives in the GCC, providing essential healthcare services to tens of thousands of people over the years.

The initiative is supported by several healthcare and community organisations, including the Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Diabetes Association, United Nurses of India Qatar (UNIQ), Wellcare Pharmacy, Indian Pharmacist Association and Indian Physiotherapy Forum.

Through the participation of medical professionals, healthcare agencies and hundreds of volunteers, the camp continues to strengthen community healthcare and promote awareness of preventive medicine among low-income expatriate communities in Qatar.

The 20th edition of the Asian Medical Camp is expected to further its longstanding mission of making quality healthcare accessible to those who need it most.