Asian Champions Trophy: Sukhjeet's Wonder Goal, Harmanpreet's Class Guide India To 5-2 Win Over China

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Oct 29 (IANS) Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Player-of-the-Match Sukhjeet Singh emerged as the match-winners as the Indian men's hockey team registered a commanding 5-2 win over China at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday to make it two wins from as many matches at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Jalandhar in Punjab.

Sukhjeet Singh (12', 34') and captain Harmanpreet Singh (27', 31') scored twice each, while Jugraj Singh (47') also found the net. Yang Peng (26') and Chen Chongcong (36') scored for China.

India, who had opened their campaign with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh, found a much tougher opponent on Thursday. The visitors showed intent early on, with Zhang Jialiang collecting an aerial ball and making an early circle entry. India responded through a strong run by Hardik Singh, while Mandeep Singh also tried his luck after Amandeep Lakra's diagonal pass into the circle.

Defending champions India found the breakthrough in the 12th minute through a superb finish from Sukhjeet. He brought down a long aerial pass from Jugraj, took a couple of touches and lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Wu Huanyu from a difficult angle to give India the lead. It was a goal that highlighted the forward's control and presence of mind under pressure. China threatened in the 14th minute, but Suraj Karkera made two quick saves to keep India ahead.

China defended in numbers and limited India's space in the second quarter. Yang Peng levelled the score from a penalty corner in the 26th minute, but India restored the lead almost immediately when Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick. China had another penalty corner before the break, but Amit Rohidas blocked the first effort and the second did not produce a clear shot.

India went into half-time leading 2-1, having been made to work for their chances against China's compact defensive structure.

India began the third quarter on the front foot, and Harmanpreet converted another penalty corner in the 31st minute to extend India's lead to 3-1. Three minutes later, Sukhjeet scored his second goal of the match after the captain's aerial pass was controlled by Aditya Arjun Lalage, who cut the ball back for the forward to finish. China responded through Chen Chongcong, who converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute to make it 4-2.

China had periods of quick, fluid play, but India continued to create opportunities.

Five-time winners India continued to look for goals in the final quarter. Jugraj scored from a penalty corner in the 47th minute, sounding the board with a crisp flick. India earned another penalty corner late in the match after Angad Bir Singh was brought down while entering the circle from the left. China unsuccessfully appealed the decision, but goalkeeper Wu Huanyu produced a fine stretching save with his right foot to deny Harmanpreet a hat-trick.

In the other matches on Thursday, Malaysia beat South Korea 3-1, while Japan edged Bangladesh 1-0. India moved to the top of the standings with six points from two matches and a goal difference of +16. Malaysia and Japan also have six points, with goal differences of +3 and +2 respectively. South Korea, China and Bangladesh are yet to register a point after two defeats each.

India will next face Japan on Friday, October 30, at 1900 hrs IST at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The six teams are playing a single round-robin league phase, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals. The league stage continues in Jalandhar until November 2, before the tournament moves to Mohali for the semi-finals on November 4 and the medal matches on November 5.