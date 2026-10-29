HVACR World To Advance Climate-Responsive Building Solutions, Connecting Indian Exhibitors With Regional Opportunities In MEASA

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As cooling demand continues to grow across the MEASA region, India's expanding HVACR market reflects a wider shift towards greater access to cooling and more energy-efficient building systems within it. According to International Energy Agency, India's cooling demand is projected to more than double by 2035, creating opportunities across the HVACR value chain, from equipment manufacturing to advanced cooling technologies.

HVACR World to advance climate-responsive building solutions

Supporting this growing demand, HVACR World, a niche industry event for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), returns to the Trade Centre Arena at Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 – 26 November 2026. Endorsed by the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and ASHRAE Falcon Chapter, the event will spotlight energy-efficient systems and climate-responsive technologies designed to meet the varied requirements of the global built environment, while connecting Indian manufacturers and suppliers with opportunities across the region.

HVACR World will welcome more than 12,000 industry professionals and over 100 exhibitors presenting more than 5,000 products and solutions. The exhibition will feature the latest products and technologies across heating, cooling, ventilation, indoor air quality and smart controls. The event will welcome exhibitors from China, India, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Türkiye, among others.

“HVACR is central to how operators manage building comfort and long-term operating performance across projects,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.“Across MEASA, from mega projects to mission-critical facilities, rising performance expectations and sustainability targets are increasing the need for efficient, reliable HVACR systems. With the regional market forecast to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2030 (Expert Market Research), demand for solutions that balance efficiency and reliability will continue to grow. Meeting this scale of demand requires closer collaboration between manufacturers and businesses across the HVACR value chain to deliver performance throughout a building's lifecycle.”

For Indian manufacturers, this presents an opportunity to serve a regional market with diverse project requirements and a growing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Connecting the HVACR community to climate-responsive solutions

From cooling and refrigeration to ventilation, indoor air quality and building automation, HVACR World will cover the systems that influence how buildings and facilities operate. The product range spans air conditioning equipment, building services engineering, climate controls, heat exchangers, pumps and alternative energy equipment.

These technologies serve different needs across the built environment. Healthcare facilities require carefully managed indoor conditions, data centres depend on reliable cooling infrastructure, while hospitality, manufacturing and food and beverage operations have distinct requirements for temperature control, ventilation and system performance. HVACR World brings these applications into focus, helping visitors explore solutions relevant to the technical and operational demands of their projects.

Co-located with Big 5 Global, the event features leading international and regional brands catering to different areas of the HVACR market. These include AHI Carrier, Haier, Honeywell, Midea, ebm-papst, K-Flex and Greystone Energy Systems. Aerolam and Dolphin will also participate, adding to the range of companies represented at the event. Indian exhibitors participating this year include 22/7 Enterprise, Dessicant Rotors, Ess Kay Fabrication, HCE Dynamics, Mehta Tubes and Rishika Industries.

Leminar Global, a member of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, recently signed a strategic distribution agreement with Mehta Tubes to market and distribute MEXFLOW brand of precision-engineered copper tubes and pipes across the UAE. Both companies are exhibiting at HVACR World, bringing this commercial partnership into focus alongside the wider range of HVACR solutions showcased at the event.

Commenting on their participation, Marwan Al Obaidi, Regional Director, Midea Building Technologies Middle East & CIS said,“Demand for efficient, reliable and intelligent cooling solutions is growing as the Middle East's built environment expands and buildings face increasingly complex performance requirements. As the HVACR Strategic Partner at Big 5 Global, we are pleased to connect with industry professionals across the region and showcase our full portfolio, from residential and commercial air conditioning to applied HVAC and data centre cooling, with technologies that support greater energy efficiency, comfort and operational performance. The event is an important opportunity to engage with the professionals shaping HVACR specifications and project delivery.”

Enabling knowledge-sharing and collaboration

The exhibition features HVACR Talks, which will provide practical insights from industry experts, including representatives from AHRI, ASHRAE, the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR), the European Association of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump (RACHP) Contractors (AREA), Epta Group and Toshiba, among others. This year's agenda will examine four key areas: data centres and sustainable cooling; decarbonizing existing buildings through HVAC retrofitting; resilient HVAC design for future environments; and refrigerant transition and compliance readiness.

Alongside the technical programme, AHRI will lead a closed-door leadership roundtable to discuss industry challenges and opportunities, including refrigerant transition across the HVACR sector; establish a common sustainability framework through Environmental Product Declarations and Product Category Rules; and promote excellence in standards and innovation across the region.

The programme is designed to help professionals understand how changing standards, emerging technologies and sector-specific requirements are influencing the systems they manage, specify and operate. Sessions will bring technical expertise into the context of real project and operational requirements, with a focus on practical application.

Additionally, ASHRAE will deliver a paid, instructor-led Global Training on Real-World Energy Management: Lessons from Hospitals, Data Centers and Commercial Facilities, led by Hassan Younes, Co-CEO and Founder, Grfn. The session will cover energy performance, action planning, carbon management, water efficiency and relevant standards including ISO 50001 and ASHRAE/IES Standard 100.

Complementing these sessions, HVACR World will host an invite-only UN Ozone Workshop, bringing together ministries of environment and National Ozone Units from West Asia and the Arab League to discuss implementation of the Kigali Amendment, low-GWP refrigerants, A2L readiness and updated standards and codes.

HVACR World is supported by several sponsors and partners, including Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure as the Main supporting partner; Supporting partners, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), Ras Al and Khaimah Municipality and Riyadh Region Municipality; Endorsed by AHRI and ASHRAE Falcon Chapter; Strategic partner, Midea; Premium systems sponsor, Toshiba; and Knowledge partner, International Institute of Refrigeration.

For more information and to register for HVACR World, visit .