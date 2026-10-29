Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to strengthen U.S.-Finland economic and security cooperation. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister signed the U.S.-Finland Technology Prosperity Deal and a Critical Minerals Framework Agreement to support technology collaboration and secure critical supply chains. Both leaders underscored the importance of cooperation on critical minerals and continued defense investment.

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