Esna Holidays Acquires Mackinnons Travels From John Keells Holdings

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Esna Holidays, a prominent and established company in the travel industry, has acquired Mackinnons Travels from John Keells Holdings PLC, bringing one of Sri Lanka's longest-established travel management companies under the ownership of Esna Group.

Founded 55 years ago, Mackinnons Travels has a longstanding heritage in Sri Lanka's tourism and travel industry and is recognised as one of the country's most respected travel management companies.

The company serves as the Travel Network Partner (franchise partner) of American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) in Sri Lanka, continuing a relationship that began in 1979, when Mackinnons became the local representative of American Express Travel.

Mackinnons Travels has developed a strong reputation over several decades for professionalism, reliability and quality travel solutions. Its services cover both corporate and leisure travel, supported by established relationships across the industry.

The acquisition marks an important milestone for Mackinnons Travels as it transitions from the John Keells Group to Esna Group, a diversified group of companies, and enters a new chapter in its history.