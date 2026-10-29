6 Medical Tests Seniors Over 75 May No Longer Need, According To Experts

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For decades, Americans have been encouraged to schedule regular screenings, get routine blood work, and catch medical problems before symptoms appear. But once you reach your mid-70s, the benefits of certain tests can begin to change. Some screenings that made sense at 50 or 60 may offer fewer advantages later in life, particularly for people managing multiple health conditions.

That doesn't mean older adults should stop getting preventive care. Instead, medical experts increasingly emphasize individualized screening decisions based on overall health, previous test results, life expectancy, and personal preferences.

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), some routine screenings have limited evidence of benefit at advanced ages, while others can lead to unnecessary procedures or complications. There's also a financial consideration: additional testing can generate out-of-pocket expenses, transportation costs, and follow-up medical bills.

Here are six medical tests seniors over 75 may no longer need routinely, along with the circumstances when continuing them could still make sense.

1. Colonoscopies After 75 May Offer Less Benefit

Colorectal cancer screening remains important, but the recommendations change as people get older. According to the USPSTF, adults ages 76 through 85 should make individualized screening decisions based on their overall health, previous screening history, and personal preferences. Someone who has consistently received normal colonoscopy results may gain less benefit from another routine screening than someone who has never been screened. Colonoscopies also carry risks involving bleeding, bowel perforation, sedation, and complications related to preparation, particularly among medically vulnerable patients. Before scheduling another colonoscopy, ask whether your medical history justifies continued screening and whether the potential benefits outweigh the physical and financial costs.

2. Routine Mammograms May Not Be Necessary for Every Woman

Breast cancer screening is another area where medical recommendations become less certain after age 75. The USPSTF's breast cancer screening recommendation concludes that there is insufficient evidence to determine whether routine mammograms provide more benefits than harms for women ages 75 and older. This does not mean mammograms are ineffective or should automatically stop, especially for healthy women with longer life expectancies or elevated breast cancer risk. However, false-positive results can lead to additional imaging, biopsies, anxiety, and treatment for cancers that might never have caused symptoms. Discussing personal risk factors and whether a diagnosis would change treatment decisions can help women avoid unnecessary procedures while continuing appropriate preventive care.

3. Pap Smears May Have Been Unnecessary Since Age 65

Some women over 75 continue receiving cervical cancer screenings even though guidelines allow many to stop much earlier. The USPSTF recommends against routine cervical cancer screening after age 65 for women who have received adequate prior screening and are not otherwise at high risk. However, women with insufficient screening histories, certain precancerous conditions, cervical cancer histories, or other elevated risks may still need testing. Continuing unnecessary Pap smears or HPV testing can produce abnormal results that lead to additional appointments, procedures, and expenses without a meaningful health benefit. Before canceling future screenings, ask your healthcare provider to confirm that your previous results and medical history meet the criteria for safely stopping.

4. PSA Screening for Prostate Cancer Is Generally Discouraged After 70

Prostate-specific antigen testing, commonly called PSA screening, can identify possible prostate cancer before symptoms appear. However, the USPSTF recommends against routine PSA-based screening for men ages 70 and older because the potential harms generally outweigh the expected benefits. Elevated PSA levels do not always indicate cancer, and abnormal results can lead to biopsies, additional testing, or treatment for slow-growing tumors that might never have threatened a person's health. Treatment can also cause complications such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, affecting quality of life and potentially creating additional healthcare expenses. Men over 75 should discuss their personal history, symptoms, and risk factors with a physician rather than continuing automatic annual PSA screening without a clear medical reason.

5. Full-Body Scans Can Lead to Expensive Follow-Up Testing

Whole-body CT scans and other broad screening packages are sometimes marketed as ways to uncover hidden health problems before symptoms develop. However, the National Cancer Institute explains that whole-body CT scanning has not been demonstrated to be an effective screening method for otherwise healthy people without symptoms. These scans frequently identify incidental findings that may be harmless but still lead to additional imaging, specialist appointments, or invasive biopsies. For retirees, the financial consequences can be significant because elective screening packages may not be covered by insurance, and follow-up services can create additional expenses depending on coverage. Before paying for a full-body screening, ask whether the test is recommended for your particular health risks and whether the results would meaningfully change your medical care.

6. Some Seniors May Need Less Intensive Diabetes Monitoring

Blood sugar monitoring remains essential for many people with diabetes, but testing schedules and treatment goals should be tailored to individual health needs. The American Diabetes Association's 2026 Standards of Care emphasize that older adults with complex medical conditions, frailty, or limited life expectancy may benefit from less stringent blood sugar targets. Overly aggressive treatment can increase the risk of hypoglycemia, which may cause dizziness, confusion, falls, or hospitalization. However, people using insulin or medications that can cause dangerously low blood sugar may still require frequent monitoring, including finger-stick testing or continuous glucose monitoring. Rather than independently reducing testing, seniors should ask their diabetes care team whether their current monitoring schedule and treatment goals remain appropriate.

Unnecessary Medical Tests Can Also Hurt Your Retirement Budget

The financial impact of medical testing deserves attention, particularly for retirees who depend on Social Security, pensions, or retirement savings. Although Medicare covers many recommended preventive screenings without cost-sharing when eligibility and other coverage requirements are met, diagnostic testing and follow-up procedures may involve deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance. For example, an unexpected abnormal screening result could lead to additional imaging, specialist visits, or a biopsy, creating expenses that were never part of the original appointment. There may also be indirect costs involving transportation, prescription medications, caregiver assistance, and time away from other responsibilities. Reviewing the medical necessity and expected insurance coverage of a test before scheduling it can help older adults protect both their health and their retirement budgets.

The Most Important Question Is Whether the Test Will Help You

Reaching age 75 doesn't mean preventive healthcare becomes unnecessary, but it does mean some routine screening decisions deserve a closer look. The best approach is to evaluate each test based on your health history, current medical conditions, previous screening results, and whether discovering a problem would lead to treatment you would want. Older adults should also remember that screening recommendations generally apply to people without symptoms, meaning new bleeding, unexplained weight loss, unusual pain, or other concerning changes still require medical evaluation regardless of age. Before declining or postponing a test, discuss the potential benefits, risks, and financial implications with your healthcare provider. The goal isn't to receive less medical care simply because you're older; it's to receive care that genuinely supports your health, independence, and quality of life.

Have you discussed stopping certain routine screenings with your doctor after age 75? Did your healthcare provider recommend continuing them or taking a different approach? Share your experience in the comments.