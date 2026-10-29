Long-Term Disability Insurance: Pre-Tax Or After-Tax?
|Pre-tax premium
|After-tax premium
|Tax saved on premiums over 20 years
|$1,620
|$0
|Tax owed on a 12-month claim
|$6,480
|$0
|Net after a 12-month claim
|$4,860 worse
|Even
Divide the $1,620 you'd save by the $540 in monthly tax on a claim. That's three months. If you collect more than three months of benefits at any point in 20 years, after-tax wins.
The tax rate drops out of that answer. At 10 percent or 32 percent, the premium discount and the benefit tax scale together, and the break-even stays at three months, as long as the rate is the same when you save and when you collect. The formula is annual premium times years, divided by monthly benefit: =(45*12*20)/3600.
To run it with your numbers, you need three: your monthly premium, your monthly benefit, and how many years you'll carry the coverage.When pre-tax can still win
One real wrinkle favors the pre-tax camp. If you're disabled, your income drops, and so might the rate on a taxable benefit. Suppose the rate on that benefit were 5 percent instead of 15. Monthly tax would be $180 ($3,600 times 5 percent). The $1,620 you saved divided by $180 is nine months.
Nine months is a long claim. And you aren't betting on whether you'll need the coverage; you're picking which version of the claim you'd rather have.
If your employer pays the entire premium, the choice isn't yours and the benefit is taxable. A plan that replaces 60 percent of pay, taxed, leaves you living on less than 60 percent. Size your emergency fund and expenses to that smaller number.Three questions to ask HR before the window closes
Ask how the premium is deducted: pre-tax or after-tax. Ask whether you can change it, and when. Some plans lock the election until the next open enrollment, so a wrong checkbox in November could follow you for a year.
Then read the plan summary for the benefit percentage, the waiting period before benefits start, and how the plan defines disability.The move to make
If your plan lets you choose and you rely on your paycheck to cover your household's bills, elect after-tax premiums. The pre-tax discount buys you about three months of claim; the after-tax choice protects every month past that.
If you have enough savings to cover years of expenses with no income, you can lean toward pre-tax or skip the coverage. If your employer pays the whole premium with no election, there's nothing to change; plan around a taxable benefit. If you hold an individual policy that you pay for yourself, the premiums are already after-tax, and this choice doesn't apply to you.Sources Internal Revenue Service, Life insurance & disability insurance proceeds 1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employee Benefits in the United States, March 2026 (USDL-26-1534) Social Security Administration, Monthly Statistical Snapshot, September 2026 Social Security Administration, How Does Someone Become Eligible? | Disability Benefits Thousandaire Editorial Team
The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype
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