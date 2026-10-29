Your Spouse Dies With A 401(K) - What Happens To The Money Next?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A surviving spouse who inherits a 401(k) may be able to keep the funds in an inherited account, roll them into their own IRA, or take a distribution. The right choice can affect taxes, withdrawal timing, and access to retirement savings – Shutterstock

A surviving spouse can inherit a retirement account worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and still face a surprisingly complicated decision about what to do next. The money may be yours, but that doesn't mean you should immediately withdraw it, transfer it, or spend a dollar.

When a spouse dies with a 401(k), the surviving partner generally has several options for handling the account. Those choices can affect income taxes, future withdrawals, and how long the savings can remain invested. The right move depends partly on your age, your spouse's age, the account's tax treatment, and the employer's plan rules.

There's also an easily overlooked problem: grief doesn't put financial deadlines on hold. Understanding the choices before making an irreversible decision can help protect the savings your spouse spent years building.

The Money Usually Goes to the Surviving Spouse

Most married workers with a traditional 401(k) have federal protections that favor their surviving spouse. Under federal law, the surviving spouse generally receives the remaining account balance unless they previously consented in writing to another beneficiary. Plan documents determine how the benefit gets paid.

That protection helps, but it doesn't eliminate every complication. The plan administrator must confirm the beneficiary and explain the available distribution options. If your spouse named you as the beneficiary, the process will generally be more straightforward than a dispute involving outdated records or conflicting claims.

Start by contacting the former employer's benefits department or the retirement plan administrator. You will likely need a death certificate and documents proving your identity and beneficiary status. Ask for the account balance, the plan's distribution rules, and a written explanation of your options.

Also, don't assume your spouse's will controls the account. Retirement plans generally follow their beneficiary designations and governing rules rather than simply distributing the money according to a will. A will that leaves everything to the children doesn't automatically override a valid 401(k) beneficiary designation.

You May Be Able to Move the Money Into Your Own IRA

A surviving spouse often has the option to roll the inherited 401(k) into an IRA in their own name. Depending on the plan and circumstances, other options may include leaving the funds in an inherited account or taking a distribution. The available choices deserve careful review before you sign the paperwork.

Moving the money into your own IRA can simplify retirement planning. You can manage the inherited savings alongside other retirement investments, subject to the receiving account's rules. However, an account transfer doesn't magically turn every withdrawal into tax-free money.

Your age deserves particular attention. Someone who inherits a 401(k) in their 40s may face different withdrawal considerations from someone nearing retirement. If you transfer the balance into your own traditional IRA, your own required minimum distribution schedule generally applies. Inherited-account rules can differ, so the account structure you choose can affect when withdrawals must begin.

There is no universal winner between an inherited account and an account in your own name. The better choice depends on your circumstances, including whether you need money soon, your age, and your other sources of retirement income. Ask the plan administrator to explain the available options before authorizing a transfer.

Cashing Out Can Create a Tax Bill

Receiving an inherited 401(k) doesn't automatically trigger income tax on the entire balance. Taking taxable money out of a traditional 401(k), however, generally adds that distribution to your taxable income. The IRS treats taxable retirement distributions as income, even when the account holder has died.

Suppose your spouse leaves you $200,000 in a traditional 401(k). You might feel tempted to withdraw everything and deposit the proceeds into your bank account. But a $200,000 distribution could push your taxable income substantially higher for that year, depending on your other income and circumstances.

That could mean a much larger tax bill than you expected. The amount you actually keep could fall well short of the account balance displayed on the statement. You also lose the opportunity to keep the withdrawn money invested within a tax-advantaged retirement account.

A Roth 401(k) follows different tax rules. Qualified Roth distributions generally come out tax-free, but the account must meet applicable requirements. Don't assume every inherited Roth withdrawal qualifies automatically.

Before requesting a lump-sum payment, ask how the distribution will be taxed and whether a direct rollover is available. A properly handled direct rollover can help avoid current taxation on eligible amounts. A check payable to you, followed by a deposit into another account, can create different tax consequences.

Your Age Can Change the Best Choice

Here's a wrinkle that deserves more attention: moving the money into your own IRA can affect access to the savings before retirement age. If you're younger than 591⁄2, withdrawals from your own traditional IRA generally face a 10% additional tax unless an exception applies. An inherited retirement account can receive different treatment under the early-distribution rules. That difference could matter if you need money to cover living expenses after your spouse's death.

Consider a surviving spouse in their early 50s who expects to return to work but needs money to bridge a temporary income gap. Rolling everything into an IRA might make sense for long-term retirement planning, yet the early-withdrawal rules deserve attention before that decision. Keeping eligible funds in an inherited account may offer different access options, depending on the plan and applicable rules.

Older surviving spouses face another consideration: required minimum distributions, or RMDs. These are withdrawals the IRS requires from certain retirement accounts once applicable deadlines arrive. The rules for an inherited account depend on factors such as the deceased spouse's age and whether distributions had already begun. A surviving spouse may have additional options, including rules that can affect when required withdrawals start.

Don't rely on a general age-based rule without checking the details. Ask the plan administrator which distribution methods the plan allows and whether a rollover would change your withdrawal obligations. A tax professional can help compare the consequences before you commit.

A Few Paperwork Details Can Save Headaches

The first administrative task is to establish exactly what the account contains. A traditional 401(k), a Roth 401(k), and an account holding both types of contributions can have different tax consequences. Request a statement that identifies the balance and the account's tax treatment.

Next, ask whether your spouse had already taken any required distribution for the year of death. If a withdrawal remained outstanding, the beneficiary may need to arrange it. The IRS specifically addresses these remaining distributions in its beneficiary guidance. IRS

Keep copies of the plan's written instructions, beneficiary confirmation, distribution forms, and any rollover paperwork. Check the payee instructions carefully before moving money. Retirement account transfers involve specific procedures, and a seemingly minor paperwork mistake can have tax consequences.

Finally, review your own beneficiary designations after the transfer. The person listed on your new IRA may not be the person listed on your spouse's old 401(k). Updating the paperwork helps ensure your remaining retirement savings go where you intend.

Give Yourself Time Before Making a Permanent Decision

A surviving spouse doesn't need to solve every retirement question in a single afternoon. Start with the plan administrator, establish your available options, and find out whether any deadlines apply. Then compare the tax consequences, withdrawal rules, and long-term implications of each choice.

A rollover may offer simplicity. An inherited account may offer flexibility in certain circumstances. A lump-sum payment may provide immediate cash, but it can also create a substantial tax bill. None of these options deserves an automatic yes or no without considering your situation.

If the account represents a major part of your household's retirement savings, consider consulting a tax professional or qualified financial adviser before making an irreversible election. The goal isn't to find the cleverest account structure. It's to preserve your financial options while you adjust to a very different household budget.

If you inherited a spouse's retirement savings, which question would you want answered first: how to access the money, how to avoid an unexpected tax bill, or how to protect it for the future?