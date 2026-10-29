You Inherit An IRA From Your Parent: Why The 10-Year Rule Could Change Your Plans

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Inheriting a parent's IRA can bring a 10-year withdrawal deadline and potential tax consequences. Planning distributions across multiple years may help beneficiaries manage taxable income and avoid a last-minute scramble – Shutterstock

An inheritance can arrive with a deadline attached, and an inherited IRA is a prime example. If you inherit a traditional IRA from a parent, federal tax rules generally require you to empty the account within 10 years, potentially turning a generous inheritance into a surprisingly complicated tax decision.

The awkward part? You might not need the money right away. Perhaps you're earning a comfortable salary, saving for retirement, or planning to help your own children with college. Taking a large withdrawal could push more of your income into higher tax brackets, but waiting too long could leave you scrambling to empty the account before the deadline. The 10-year rule gives many adult children time to plan. It doesn't necessarily give them permission to ignore the account for a decade.

Your Inheritance Comes With a Countdown

Under federal rules, most adult children who inherit a parent's IRA after the parent's death must withdraw the entire balance by December 31 of the 10th year following the year of death. The rule generally applies to inherited traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, although their tax consequences differ.

Suppose your mother dies in 2026 and leaves you her IRA. Under the standard 10-year rule, your deadline falls on December 31, 2036. You don't have to empty the account immediately, but you cannot keep the inherited funds there indefinitely.

That flexibility can be useful. You might spread withdrawals across several years, use some money for a major expense, or leave the remaining investments alone while they potentially grow. However, investment growth doesn't erase the deadline. Neither does a busy decade involving a new house, a job change, or three different attempts to organize the garage.

The deadline also follows the calendar year of your parent's death, not the anniversary of the day you received the inheritance. That distinction can affect your planning, particularly when the death occurs late in the year.

The Tax Bill Depends on Which IRA You Inherit

A traditional IRA can create a tax problem that doesn't show up in the account balance. Withdrawals generally count as ordinary taxable income, so the money you take out can affect the federal income tax you owe that year. The larger the withdrawal, the greater the potential effect on your tax bracket.

Consider someone who earns $95,000 annually and inherits a traditional IRA worth $240,000. A $60,000 withdrawal could push their total income substantially higher, depending on deductions and other circumstances. That money might help pay for a kitchen renovation or clear a lingering student loan, but it could also increase the tax bill on income from their regular job.

A Roth IRA usually offers a different experience. Qualified Roth IRA distributions generally come out tax-free, provided the applicable requirements have been met. Beneficiaries still face withdrawal deadlines, however, and the account's five-year history can affect the tax treatment of earnings in certain circumstances.

This difference can influence your withdrawal schedule. With a traditional IRA, spreading distributions across several tax years may help manage taxable income. With an inherited Roth IRA, the decision may focus more on cash needs, investment choices, and the deadline itself.

Waiting Ten Years Can Create a Tax Squeeze

The 10-year rule doesn't generally require an adult child to withdraw the same amount every year. For many beneficiaries, that creates flexibility, but it also leaves room for an expensive mistake.

Suppose you inherit a traditional IRA and decide to leave it untouched while your salary covers your expenses. The account remains invested, and you avoid adding withdrawals to your taxable income for several years. Then year nine arrives, and you discover that a substantial balance remains.

You may now need to withdraw a large amount in a single tax year. That distribution could increase your taxable income sharply, depending on the balance and your other income. Investment gains during the decade might also leave you with more money to distribute than you initially expected.

There is another complication: the rules for annual required minimum distributions depend on your circumstances. If your parent had already reached the date when required minimum distributions began, you generally must take annual minimum distributions during the 10-year period. If your parent died before that date, the standard 10-year rule generally doesn't require annual withdrawals before the final year. So, don't assume that you can always wait until year ten. Check the annual distribution requirements that apply to your inherited account, then plan around them.

Not Every Child Faces the Same Rules

Your relationship to the original account owner can change the withdrawal requirements. The standard 10-year rule generally applies to adult children who inherit an IRA from a parent, but federal law recognizes exceptions for certain beneficiaries.

Eligible designated beneficiaries include surviving spouses, the account owner's minor children, people with qualifying disabilities or chronic illnesses, and individuals no more than 10 years younger than the original owner. These beneficiaries may qualify for different distribution options, depending on their circumstances. A minor child of the account owner generally faces the 10-year deadline once they reach the applicable age of majority.

That exception for minor children doesn't mean every child beneficiary receives the same treatment. An adult son or daughter generally doesn't qualify simply because the deceased parent was their mother or father. The rules focus on the beneficiary's eligibility, not the emotional or financial circumstances surrounding the inheritance.

The date of death also matters. The current rules generally apply to IRA owners who died after 2019, while older inheritances can follow different requirements. If your parent named a trust as beneficiary, additional rules may apply.

Check the beneficiary designation and account documents before assuming the standard deadline applies. An IRA custodian can explain the account's administrative requirements, although complicated tax questions may warrant advice from a qualified tax professional.

Your Withdrawal Schedule Deserves a Place on the Calendar

Once you confirm the applicable rules, you can make the inheritance part of your broader financial plan. Start by identifying the deadline, checking whether annual minimum distributions apply, and estimating how withdrawals might affect your taxable income.

Then consider what the money needs to accomplish. Perhaps you want to replace an aging car, build an emergency fund, or cover a child's tuition. Those expenses could justify taking distributions earlier rather than leaving everything invested until the deadline approaches.

You might also have years when your income drops. A career change, temporary period without work, or retirement could create an opportunity to withdraw some traditional IRA funds at a lower tax rate. That outcome isn't guaranteed, since other income and deductions also affect your tax bill, but it deserves consideration.

An Inherited IRA Is Money With a Deadline, Not a Retirement Plan of Its Own

An IRA from a parent can provide financial breathing room, but it arrives with rules that may conflict with your existing plans. You might prefer to leave the money invested, yet the tax code can require withdrawals long before you would otherwise need the cash.

The right approach starts with the account's actual requirements, followed by a withdrawal schedule that fits your income and spending needs. You don't have to empty the account immediately simply because you inherited it. You do need to know which deadlines apply and avoid letting years of inaction turn into one oversized distribution.

If you inherited an IRA from a parent, would you take the money gradually or wait as long as possible? Which approach would make you feel more financially secure?