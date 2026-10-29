USPS Holiday Shipping Just Got More Expensive - 5 Ways To Save

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) White gift boxes wrapped with festive red ribbons hang suspended against a neutral background. With USPS holiday shipping getting more expensive, utilizing flat rate boxes only when the numbers actually make sense is a smart strategy to keep seasonal mailing costs under control. Pexels.

USPS Priority Mail Flat Rates can be convenient because eligible packages ship for a set price when they meet the service's rules. That can be useful for heavy, compact gifts traveling long distances, where paying by weight and distance might cost more. However, flat rate is not automatically the cheapest choice for every package. A lightweight gift or a shipment traveling nearby may cost less through another USPS service.

Compare the flat rate price with the cost of shipping the same item in your own suitable packaging. Remember that USPS-provided Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes must be used with the corresponding service; they are not interchangeable with Ground Advantage packaging. The temporary holiday increase also applies to Flat Rate products, with the size of the increase depending on the package type. Checking the price before packing can help you decide whether the convenience is worth the extra expense.

5. Ship Early to Avoid Paying for Speed

Waiting until the last minute is one of the easiest ways to make holiday shipping more expensive. As Christmas approaches, senders may feel pressured to choose faster services to meet delivery deadlines. USPS recommends mailing packages within the contiguous United States by December 17 for Ground Advantage, December 18 for Priority Mail, and December 19 for Priority Mail Express if they are expected to arrive before Christmas. These are recommended dates, not absolute guarantees, and shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, and other destinations can require additional planning.

Make a list of the people you need to send gifts to and set an earlier personal deadline for getting their packages ready. Mailing in advance gives you more time to compare prices and choose a slower service when it is appropriate. It also reduces the risk of paying extra because a gift has to arrive urgently. If a present is not ready to ship, consider whether the recipient would be just as happy receiving it a few days later rather than paying for the fastest available option.

One More Check Before You Ship

Before paying for any label, compare the full cost of the shipment, including the service, package size, and any additional fees that may apply. USPS is not always the least expensive carrier for every box, so comparing UPS or FedEx may be worthwhile for larger or heavier items. However, make sure you're comparing similar delivery speeds and service conditions, rather than looking only at the starting price. The cheapest label is not necessarily the best deal if it does not meet your delivery needs.

It is also worth considering whether every gift needs to be mailed separately. When practical, combining items for one recipient into a single appropriately sized package may reduce the number of labels you need to purchase. Just remember that a heavier or larger combined box may cost more, so compare both approaches before deciding. A few minutes spent checking the options can make a difference when you're sending several packages during the holiday season.

Holiday Shipping Does Not Have to Break Your Budget

The 2026 USPS holiday price increase adds another reason to plan gift shipments before the busiest part of the season. The extra charge may be modest for a small package, but several shipments can quickly add up, especially when heavy boxes or faster services are involved. Comparing rates, purchasing postage online, using the right-size packaging, checking Flat Rate options, and shipping early can help reduce avoidable costs.

You do not have to choose the slowest service or the smallest box in every situation to save money. Instead, match the service and packaging to the gift, the destination, and the date it needs to arrive. A little preparation can help you keep more of your holiday budget for the gifts themselves rather than spending it unnecessarily on postage.

8 Shopping Trends Worth Watching Before the Holidays

The Best Months to Stock Up on Holiday Staples

6 Items That Drop in Price Once Holiday Demand Ends

Are You Shopping Holiday Clearance Without Checking Pantry Priorities First?

Holiday Breakfast Trends That Quietly Drive Up Grocery Bills