8 Foods You Should Stop Storing In Your Refrigerator Door

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Assorted cheeses are arranged on a plate outdoors against a scenic mountain backdrop. Storing soft and fresh cheeses in the main body of the refrigerator rather than the door helps maintain a stable, colder temperature that prevents premature spoilage. Pexels.

Soft cheeses, including Brie, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and cottage cheese, need proper refrigeration to maintain their quality and safety. Although the door may have a cheese compartment, it is not necessarily the best location for products that are particularly perishable. Repeated warming can affect freshness, and the door's frequent movement can make containers easier to knock over or leave improperly sealed.

Store soft cheeses in their original packaging or a clean, tightly covered container on an interior shelf. Follow the storage instructions on the label, especially after opening. Hard cheeses generally keep longer than soft varieties, but they still benefit from proper refrigeration and secure wrapping. Keeping cheese in a stable location can help preserve its texture and flavor while reducing the risk of premature spoilage.

6. Opened Dairy-Based Coffee Creamer

Coffee creamer is often stored in the door because it is used every morning and fits neatly into narrow compartments. But refrigerated dairy-based creamers need to stay cold, and the door's temperature swings can make it a less reliable place to store an opened bottle. Plant-based creamers can also require refrigeration, depending on the product and whether the package has been opened.

Check the label for storage instructions, including whether the creamer needs refrigeration before or after opening. If it must remain refrigerated, place it on an interior shelf rather than relying on the door. Do not assume a product is shelf-stable just because it contains plant-based ingredients. Following the manufacturer's directions helps preserve the product and prevents you from having to replace it before you finish the bottle.

7. Fresh Juice That Requires Refrigeration

Fresh juice and refrigerated juice products can lose quality or become unsafe if they are exposed to temperatures that are too warm for too long. The door may seem like an ideal place for a juice bottle, especially when children or adults reach for it several times a day. However, frequent opening can expose the bottle to temperature changes that are less suitable for perishable drinks.

Keep juice that requires refrigeration on an interior shelf, and follow any instructions about how soon it should be consumed after opening. Pasteurized juice generally has different storage needs from freshly squeezed or unpasteurized juice, so the label matters. Unpasteurized juice can carry harmful bacteria and deserves particular care. If a product has been left out beyond safe limits, do not rely on its smell or appearance alone to decide whether it is safe to drink.

8. Refrigerated Medications

Not everything that needs a cold environment is food. Certain medications, including some injectable medicines and liquid formulations, must be refrigerated according to their packaging or pharmacist's instructions. Storing them in the refrigerator door may expose them to temperature changes that can affect product stability. For medications, the consequences of improper storage can be more serious than a change in taste or texture.

Follow the specific storage directions provided with the medication, and ask a pharmacist if you are unsure where to keep it. Some products must not be frozen, while others have strict temperature limits. Keep medications in their original packaging when appropriate and separate them from food to avoid accidental contamination or confusion. Do not assume every medication belongs in the refrigerator; only refrigerate those that specifically require it.

What Can Safely Stay in the Refrigerator Door?

The door is generally better suited to products that are less perishable or formulated to tolerate ordinary refrigerator use, such as many condiments, including mustard, ketchup, and some salad dressings. Even then, the label should guide storage, especially after opening. Some products are shelf-stable until opened, while others need refrigeration from the start.

Relocating the most temperature-sensitive foods does not require reorganizing your entire refrigerator. Keep milk, eggs, raw meat, and other highly perishable items in colder interior areas, and use the door for suitable condiments and other products that tolerate its temperature fluctuations. This simple adjustment can support safer food storage and help reduce avoidable waste.

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