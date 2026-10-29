Plant Growth Regulators, Immunomodulating Drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK For Agriculture
(MENAFN- RCTT) Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering offers consumers growth regulators, immunomodulatory drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK for agriculture under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Major global manufacturers of growth regulators and immunomodulatory agents.
1. Pfizer Inc., USA
- Products: Immunomodulators, such as treatments for autoimmune diseases (e.g., Enbrel, Xeljanz).
2. Novartis AG, Switzerlan
- Products: Immunomodulators, including treatments for multiple sclerosis (Gilenya) and other autoimmune diseases.
3. Bayer AG, Germany
- Products: Plant growth regulators and immunomodulators for medical use.
4. Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada)
- Products: Immunomodulators, such as Keytruda (cancer immunotherapy).
5. BASF SE, Germany
- Products: Plant growth regulators, biostimulants, and immunomodulatory additives for agriculture.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed a technology and organized the production of a new generation of plant growth regulators of the Immunakt series and a method for using it to protect vegetable, grain and industrial crops.
Designed for spraying vegetative plants of grain, vegetable and industrial crops.
The composition of the preparations: an aqueous solution of the VRP-3 polymer and one of the immunomodulatory agents (salicylic acid, β-1,3-glucan, β-aminobutyric acid.
The use of drugs promotes the development of acquired plant resistance through the induction of primary defense reactions, changes in the endogenous hormonal balance, and activation of the synthesis of defense proteins. Provide high efficiency of plant protection, increase the yield of marketable products, environmental safety of production.
Growth regulators Immunakt are created on the basis of β-glucan plant immune response metabolites, which minimizes the environmental risks of use, and allows it to be used for "green" farming.
The information is included in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 226–227. Advantages and Innovations The preparations have a growth-stimulating and immunomodulatory effect, are more effective than analogues used in the Republic of Belarus.
The use of drugs in crops in comparison with Ecosil, VE provides an increase in the high efficiency of plant protection and an increase in crop yields. The use of the drug leads to a decrease in the amount of chemical plant protection products used in the cultivation of vegetable, grain and industrial crops and the production of high quality products.
Under production conditions, the yield of oilseeds reached 19.6 c/ha when flax plants were treated during the "spruce-like" (rosette) growth stage, representing an increase of 1.9 c/ha over the baseline cultivation method. In terms of its technical specifications, the developed immunomodulatory preparation is on par with the best comparable products from abroad. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering, a research project was carried out titled "Development of agrotechnical practices for the cultivation of oilseed flax using immunomodulatory agents of natural origin, with the aim of increasing yield and improving the quality of oilseeds."
The results were used in the development of a specific cultivation technology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is the leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the fields of genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
Directions of fundamental and applied scientific researches of researches of the Institute.
In the field of medical biotechnology:
- genetic engineering - development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells;
- immunology and allergology - development of new methods of treatment and diagnosis of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions;
- innovative vaccines - development of prototypes of domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases;
- new approaches to diagnostics - development of new technologies for early diagnosis of diseases and methods of personalized medicine aimed at improving the quality of human life;
- genome editing - somatic, induced pluripotent stem cells, which will allow to treat diseases, including orphan, genetic ones;
- synthetic morphogenesis - including engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatics technologies:
- structurally based design of new generation drugs, development of innovative targeted anticancer and antiviral drugs using structural bioinformatics methods;
- synthesis of targeted drugs and their testing under in vitro conditions.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- development of means of targeted delivery of therapeutic drugs of a new generation using nanomaterials;
- development of biological nanochips for the diagnosis of diseases;
- study of biocompatible nanomaterials with a wide spectrum of action for the creation of biomedical cellular products, artificial organs, fundamentally new materials with antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- cultivation of viruses, development of new methods of cultivation of human viruses to create diagnostic tools, medical prevention and treatment of viral diseases;
- creation of prototype vaccines - against influenza (inactivated and recombinant), against African swine fever (vector), against pulmonary tuberculosis (therapeutic based on donor dendritic cells), innovative drugs against influenza.
Over the past years, the Institute has been fulfilling a number of international contracts and agreements within the Framework Programs of the European Union, as well as with leading scientific centers, foundations, and societies.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing growth regulators, immunomodulating drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK for agriculture under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing growth regulators, immunomodulating drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK for agriculture under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1. Pfizer Inc., USA
- Products: Immunomodulators, such as treatments for autoimmune diseases (e.g., Enbrel, Xeljanz).
2. Novartis AG, Switzerlan
- Products: Immunomodulators, including treatments for multiple sclerosis (Gilenya) and other autoimmune diseases.
3. Bayer AG, Germany
- Products: Plant growth regulators and immunomodulators for medical use.
4. Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada)
- Products: Immunomodulators, such as Keytruda (cancer immunotherapy).
5. BASF SE, Germany
- Products: Plant growth regulators, biostimulants, and immunomodulatory additives for agriculture.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed a technology and organized the production of a new generation of plant growth regulators of the Immunakt series and a method for using it to protect vegetable, grain and industrial crops.
Designed for spraying vegetative plants of grain, vegetable and industrial crops.
The composition of the preparations: an aqueous solution of the VRP-3 polymer and one of the immunomodulatory agents (salicylic acid, β-1,3-glucan, β-aminobutyric acid.
The use of drugs promotes the development of acquired plant resistance through the induction of primary defense reactions, changes in the endogenous hormonal balance, and activation of the synthesis of defense proteins. Provide high efficiency of plant protection, increase the yield of marketable products, environmental safety of production.
Growth regulators Immunakt are created on the basis of β-glucan plant immune response metabolites, which minimizes the environmental risks of use, and allows it to be used for "green" farming.
The information is included in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 226–227. Advantages and Innovations The preparations have a growth-stimulating and immunomodulatory effect, are more effective than analogues used in the Republic of Belarus.
The use of drugs in crops in comparison with Ecosil, VE provides an increase in the high efficiency of plant protection and an increase in crop yields. The use of the drug leads to a decrease in the amount of chemical plant protection products used in the cultivation of vegetable, grain and industrial crops and the production of high quality products.
Under production conditions, the yield of oilseeds reached 19.6 c/ha when flax plants were treated during the "spruce-like" (rosette) growth stage, representing an increase of 1.9 c/ha over the baseline cultivation method. In terms of its technical specifications, the developed immunomodulatory preparation is on par with the best comparable products from abroad. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering, a research project was carried out titled "Development of agrotechnical practices for the cultivation of oilseed flax using immunomodulatory agents of natural origin, with the aim of increasing yield and improving the quality of oilseeds."
The results were used in the development of a specific cultivation technology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is the leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the fields of genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
Directions of fundamental and applied scientific researches of researches of the Institute.
In the field of medical biotechnology:
- genetic engineering - development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells;
- immunology and allergology - development of new methods of treatment and diagnosis of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions;
- innovative vaccines - development of prototypes of domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases;
- new approaches to diagnostics - development of new technologies for early diagnosis of diseases and methods of personalized medicine aimed at improving the quality of human life;
- genome editing - somatic, induced pluripotent stem cells, which will allow to treat diseases, including orphan, genetic ones;
- synthetic morphogenesis - including engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatics technologies:
- structurally based design of new generation drugs, development of innovative targeted anticancer and antiviral drugs using structural bioinformatics methods;
- synthesis of targeted drugs and their testing under in vitro conditions.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- development of means of targeted delivery of therapeutic drugs of a new generation using nanomaterials;
- development of biological nanochips for the diagnosis of diseases;
- study of biocompatible nanomaterials with a wide spectrum of action for the creation of biomedical cellular products, artificial organs, fundamentally new materials with antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- cultivation of viruses, development of new methods of cultivation of human viruses to create diagnostic tools, medical prevention and treatment of viral diseases;
- creation of prototype vaccines - against influenza (inactivated and recombinant), against African swine fever (vector), against pulmonary tuberculosis (therapeutic based on donor dendritic cells), innovative drugs against influenza.
Over the past years, the Institute has been fulfilling a number of international contracts and agreements within the Framework Programs of the European Union, as well as with leading scientific centers, foundations, and societies.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing growth regulators, immunomodulating drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK for agriculture under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing growth regulators, immunomodulating drugs Immunakt-GK, VKS, Immunakt-SK, Immunakt-AMK for agriculture under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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