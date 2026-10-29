Hithium Showcases Two Home Battery Architectures At All Energy Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiTHIUM is showcasing the ARKVOLT F8S and HeroEE 16 at All Energy Australia 2026 on 28–29 October, offering distinct residential storage configurations.







The F8S focuses on flexible high-voltage expansion, while the 16 kWh HeroEE 16 offers greater starting capacity for compatible low-voltage systems.

Australia installed 276,011 home batteries in the first half of 2026, an increase of 52% compared with the preceding six months, according to the Clean Energy Council. The country also added 1.89 GW of rooftop solar capacity, with the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program supporting battery uptake.

The modular high-voltage F8S uses DC-BOOST technology to manage battery modules independently, allowing new and existing modules to work together. Its 8–32 kWh configurations enable households to expand storage in stages while retaining installed modules. It is rated for at least 11,000 cycles under specified test conditions, supporting long-term use.







The HeroEE 16 combines a 16 kWh low-voltage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) design with a cycle-life rating of up to 11,000 cycles. Parallel connections allow expansion, while individual modules can be checked or replaced without dismantling the battery. It is designed for households seeking higher initial capacity and integration with compatible low-voltage inverters.

With compatible inverters, both products can store rooftop solar power for later use. Backup functions require additional equipment.

Ratel, General Manager at HiTHIUM Hero Energy, said: "As the global home energy transition deepens, the residential storage market is evolving to meet increasingly diverse and sophisticated customer needs. Leveraging HiTHIUM's deep expertise in cell R&D and smart manufacturing, we integrate inherent safety at the cell level into our system designs to deliver reliable, market-specific solutions for Australia. For us, global expansion is about more than geographic reach. We are dedicated to building long-term, sustainable value with our regional partners."

HiTHIUM draws on its battery cell and system engineering expertise for residential storage. Cumulative global shipments exceeded 200 GWh as of October 2026.

Its Australian utility-scale work includes its role in supplying 640 MWh of batteries for Lightsource bp's Woolooga BESS in Queensland, currently undergoing commissioning, and the supply of 500 MWh of batteries for FRV's Gnarwarre BESS in Victoria, under construction since August 2025. HiTHIUM aims to build ties with local installers, distributors and industry partners.

Contact: Neil,...