“Empowering A Sustainable Future” Summit Successfully Concludes, Convening Energy Leaders From 70 Countries And Regions To Jointly Explore A Sustainable Energy Future

IGU is the world's most influential and authoritative international non-profit membership organisation of the global Gas industry, with members accounting for over 90% of the global Gas market. Amid a backdrop of geopolitical risks and energy price volatility, advancing the green transition while ensuring a stable and secure energy supply remains a shared challenge for the international energy industry.







Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee (right), Managing Director of Towngas, Mr Andrea Stegher (left), the President of the IGU, and Mr Tse Chin-wan (centre), Secretary for Environment and Ecology, attend the“Empowering a Sustainable Future” Summit, where they explored energy transformation and sustainable development pathways with energy industry leaders.

Mr Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology, said in his keynote speech at the opening:“The HKSAR Government has formulated its first Five-Year Plan, which is our comprehensive roadmap for the future. Hong Kong is establishing green and low-carbon hydrogen standards and certification systems that align with both the Chinese mainland and international norms. We are also working on greening our port and developing sustainable aviation fuel, and are determined to bring the city through the green transformation.”

Mr Andrea Stegher, President of the IGU, also echoed the core value of Gas in global development in his welcoming speech:“Sustainability, in the industry we represent, the Gas industry, means a fundamental role in sustaining and empowering human progress and global growth, as Gas is essential as an energy source, but also as a fundamental feedstock for fertilisers and for medicines, which are the two pillars of our civilisation today.” Therefore, in these complex times, it is crucial to reflect on what sustainability really means.

Speaking of the future paths of energy evolution, Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee, Managing Director of Towngas, emphasised the synergy between traditional and emerging energy sources in his opening remarks:“Natural gas and renewables will be in partnership. Renewables provide incremental clean energy while natural gas ensures the stability of that expansion, jointly meeting surging demand while reducing emissions.”







Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee, Towngas Managing Director, says natural gas will complement renewable energy sources, meeting energy demand while effectively reducing emissions.



The Summit featured four keynote speeches and panel discussions, bringing together representatives from international energy organisations, energy companies, financial institutions and academic institutions from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and across the globe to exchange views and share forward-looking insights.

The first panel discussion featured in-depth discussions on the current state and future development of the natural gas industry. The speakers focused on the Asia-Pacific region's role as the engine of global natural gas growth, exploring three key priorities-diversification, flexibility, and collaboration in energy supply security-as well as long-term supply security. They concluded that“reliability and collaboration” will define the industry's direction over the next decade.

The second panel discussion focused on the development opportunities for the Chinese mainland's natural gas market under the dual carbon goals, as well as the green and low-carbon evolution pathways of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. Panellists provided an in-depth analysis of the current state of the natural gas industry and the challenges it faces. In light of the increasingly complex international environment, they recommended further diversifying sources of natural gas imports and optimising supply chain arrangements to mitigate the risk of supply disruptions arising from geopolitical risks.

The third panel discussion in the afternoon discussed strategic directions for Asia's energy development. Panellists from Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia exchanged views on their respective low-carbon transition pathways, suggesting leveraging existing gas pipeline infrastructure to avoid further large-scale investments, thereby reducing costs and shortening decarbonisation timelines. They also advocated for regional harmonisation of certification standards and financing cooperation mechanisms.

The fourth panel discussion focused on the financing of energy evolution. The panellists pointed out that energy security, energy affordability, and decarbonisation goals must advance in parallel, while the core bottleneck for evolution projects lies in their investability. Therefore, bankable projects are needed to support them in attracting capital investment and driving the energy evolution process.

Prior to the Summit, Towngas hosted the IGU Council Meeting in Hong Kong and organised site visits for delegates to its hydrogen pilot project at a padel court in Sai Kung and Hong Kong's first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building. The visits provided delegates with first-hand insight into the latest progress of green energy applications in Hong Kong.









Mr Andrea Stegher, President of the IGU, emphasises that for the natural gas industry, sustainability means playing a fundamental role in sustaining and empowering human progress and global growth.

In addition, Towngas curated a series of cultural tours for guests, including visits to Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai, heritage sites in Central and Sheung Wan districts, and Victoria Peak, offering them an opportunity to experience Hong Kong's rich historical heritage and cultural landscape. Towngas also arranged a Victoria Harbour night cruise, allowing guests to experience the unique charm of this dynamic international metropolis.

As the IGU's corporate member representing Hong Kong, Towngas has long been actively involved in the organisation's various international activities. Following its hosting of the Council Meeting and Summit in Hong Kong, Towngas will continue to support IGU's future events around the world, including the 30th World Gas Conference (WGC2028) to be held in London in 2028. Through these engagements, Towngas aims to further promote international exchange and collaboration while sharing with the global community the country's development achievements and Hong Kong's unique story.

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