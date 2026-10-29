Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI): Its Subsidiary Aquaox Pure Solutions Attracts New Business As Major Consumer Cleaning Brands Turn To Hocl

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oldsmar, FL, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is highlighting the importance of label-specific review in commercial disinfectant purchasing, with a focus on helping buyers evaluate product claims, use directions and regulatory documentation before relying on disinfectant representations.

“We are seeing a significant shift in the HOCl market. Major, well-established consumer cleaning brands are recognizing the opportunity and expanding their product portfolios into HOCl. More importantly, that interest is translating into real business for our company as these brands look to us for manufacturing expertise, production capacity, and the ability to bring high-quality, compliant products to market. We believe this is just the beginning of a much larger movement toward HOCl-based cleaning and disinfecting solutions.”- William F. Heneghan, COO

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance and Status for Antimicrobial Pesticides explains EPA's voluntary, two-stage process for certain EPA-registered disinfectant products to make limited off-label emerging viral pathogen claims after EPA review and under specified conditions. The guidance reinforces a central point for commercial purchasing teams: disinfectant claims must be tied to the specific product and applicable regulatory framework, not assumed from a broad product category.

For facility managers, distributors, procurement teams and other commercial buyers, the practical takeaway is straightforward: disinfectant claims are not generic marketing copy. Buyers should request and review the exact EPA-approved label for the product being considered, then confirm that the label supports the intended use before relying on organism, surface, setting, concentration or contact-time claims.

Key label elements for buyers to review include:



the organisms or organism categories named on the label;

the required concentration or product preparation instructions;

the contact time or dwell time required for the stated claim;

the surfaces, settings and use sites covered by the label;

any pre-cleaning, application, rinsing, storage or safety directions; and whether any emerging viral pathogen claim has been accepted under EPA's applicable process for that product.

EPA's broader Antimicrobial Policy and Guidance Documents page provides additional policy resources related to antimicrobial products, including efficacy requirements, label guidance and emerging-pathogen implementation materials. EPA's background page on drinking water requirements under FIFRA and SDWA further explains, in relevant water-treatment contexts, that FIFRA registration and approved labeling determine where and how pesticide products can be used.

Pure AquaOx, a Full Alliance Group division, identifies disinfectants as a product category on its website and specifically names AQUAOX Disinfectant 525. Commercial customers can request product and purchasing information through PureAquaOx.com.

Full Alliance Group is emphasizing that product descriptions and uses should follow the specific product's approved label. This announcement does not state an EPA registration number, approved organism claims, required concentration, contact time or emerging viral pathogen status for AQUAOX Disinfectant 525; those details must come from the applicable approved label and related product documentation reviewed for the intended use.

A label-specific approach benefits both buyers and suppliers. Buyers gain a clearer basis for comparing products, training staff and documenting procurement decisions, while suppliers can support responsible commercialization by providing appropriate label information and avoiding unsupported claims about organisms, surfaces, use sites, concentrations or contact times.

For commercial buyers evaluating disinfectant products, Full Alliance Group's message is clear: the product label matters. Buyers should request the applicable approved label, compare it to the intended use case and confirm that all directions can be followed in the actual operating environment.

Company-Sponsored Information and Securities Disclaimer

This material is company-sponsored information provided by Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) for general informational purposes. It reflects the Company's perspective and is not independent investment research. It does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation to purchase securities. Any securities offering, if undertaken, will be conducted through appropriate offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This material may contain forward-looking statements concerning Full Alliance Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, brands, products, and business initiatives. These statements include expectations regarding business development, product launches, manufacturing capacity, sales, revenue, profitability, financing, acquisitions, partnerships, technology development, regulatory approvals, and anticipated milestones. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date made and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include the availability and cost of capital; dilution from future financing; the ability to execute business plans and integrate acquisitions; customer demand and market acceptance; competition; manufacturing, supply-chain, and distribution constraints; product quality and liability; regulatory requirements affecting supplements, wellness products, HOCl products, payments, digital assets, and securities activities; reliance on third-party providers; cybersecurity and data privacy; and general economic conditions.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a diversified, publicly traded holding company focused on building, acquiring, and scaling businesses across specialty manufacturing, consumer products, health and wellness, healthcare innovation, financial technology, and digital commerce.

The Company's manufacturing operations include Pure Solutions, Inc., an established contract manufacturer specializing in nutritional supplements, wellness products, custom formulations, and private-label production, and Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC, a majority-owned manufacturer specializing in advanced hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solutions utilizing nanobubble technology. These operations serve a growing customer base that includes consumer brands, distributors, and businesses seeking innovative products and scalable manufacturing solutions.

Full Alliance Group's health and wellness portfolio includes DynaMAXX International, Dynamaxx Health, Pure Factors, and JusSpray, encompassing consumer wellness products, nutritional supplements, personal care, and developing peptide-focused health initiatives.

Through its majority-owned Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., the Company is developing the YAHBEE ecosystem, an integrated digital commerce and financial technology platform designed to bring together YAHBEE Wallet, YAHBEE Pay merchant services, YAHIVE affiliate marketing, YBEE rewards, and YAHBEE Media. The platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, and businesses through payments, rewards, commerce, and community-driven distribution.

Full Alliance Group's strategy centers on leveraging its manufacturing capabilities, proprietary brands, technology platforms, and distribution relationships to create complementary revenue streams, expand market opportunities, and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit .

Disclosures

**Company-Sponsored Information and Securities Disclaimer** This material is company-sponsored information provided by Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) for general informational purposes. It reflects the Company's perspective and is not independent investment research. It does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation to purchase securities. Any securities offering, if undertaken, will be conducted through appropriate offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. **Forward-Looking Statements** This material may contain forward-looking statements concerning Full Alliance Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, brands, products, and business initiatives. These statements include expectations regarding business development, product launches, manufacturing capacity, sales, revenue, profitability, financing, acquisitions, partnerships, technology development, regulatory approvals, and anticipated milestones. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date made and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include the availability and cost of capital; dilution from future financing; the ability to execute business plans and integrate acquisitions; customer demand and market acceptance; competition; manufacturing, supply-chain, and distribution constraints; product quality and liability; regulatory requirements affecting supplements, wellness products, HOCl products, payments, digital assets, and securities activities; reliance on third-party providers; cybersecurity and data privacy; and general economic conditions.



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William Heneghan

Aquaox Pure Solution, LLC

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Full Alliance Group, Inc.