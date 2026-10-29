Bringing Visibility And Cost Control To Multifamily Waste: Anchor Utility Launches Anchor Waste

Anchor Utility launches Anchor Waste, giving multifamily operators visibility and control over one of their least-watched expenses.

New service gives multifamily operators invoice-by-invoice validation, active hauler contract management and sustainability reporting, backed by an expert team.

- Jeff Duerstock, SVP, SalesSAN DIEGO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anchor Utility, a utility management partner to multifamily owners and operators since 2007, today announced the launch of Anchor Waste. The new service extends Anchor's expert-led approach to one of the least visible line items in a property's operating budget: waste.For many multifamily portfolios, waste costs run on autopilot. Hauler contracts auto-renew, fees and surcharges creep in, extra pickups get billed without review, and onsite teams spend hours chasing missed pickups by phone and email. At the same time, owners face growing pressure to report waste diversion for ESG and sustainability goals, often with no reliable data source.Those gaps matter more than ever. Expense reduction and NOI protection are now central conversations for multifamily operators, and waste is one of the few controllable line items that rarely gets a close look.Anchor already helps multifamily operators manage some of their largest controllable expenses, and waste is a natural extension of that work. Anchor Waste brings the same visibility, accountability and cost optimization to another expense category, without changing who Anchor is or the customers it serves.The service includes:. Invoice-to-contract validation: every waste invoice is checked line by line against the hauler contract, every billing cycle.. Overage and pickup monitoring: overages and additional pickups are tracked by property, with clear recommendations on service levels.. Active contract management: hauler contracts are reviewed against market benchmarks and renegotiated where it makes sense.. One portal for service: missed pickups, bulk requests and equipment issues are handled in one place, so site teams no longer have to contact haulers directly.. Built-in sustainability reporting: landfill, recycling and composting data by property, with a direct feed to ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager.. Portfolio visibility: cost per door, budget versus actual and vendor benchmarking in the Anchor Waste dashboard."Operational excellence means no line item runs on autopilot," said Maliece Sorrows, Chief Operating Officer at Anchor Utility. "Waste is a real cost that most operators simply don't have time to manage closely. With Anchor Waste, our clients get the same steady oversight they rely on for their utilities, with one expert team, and recommendations they can act on."Anchor Waste is available now to multifamily owners and operators nationwide. To learn more or schedule an introductory conversation, visit Anchor WasteUncharted waste is still a cost. Anchor it as a return.About Anchor UtilityAnchor Utility has helped multifamily owners and operators navigate utilities with confidence since 2007. Its expert-led team delivers utility expense management, billing and sustainability reporting for portfolios nationwide, with dedicated points of contact and recommendations backed by data. With the launch of Anchor Waste, that same expert-led approach now extends to waste. Learn more at anchorutility.

Ana Cristina Mazutis

Anchor Utility

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Bringing Visibility and Cost Control to Multifamily Waste: Anchor Utility Launches Anchor Waste News Provided By Anchor Utility October 29, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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