The Afrezza Market Industry Outlook Improves Driven By Increasing Global Demand

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Afrezza Market

The Business Research Company's Afrezza Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding the expanding landscape of the Afrezza market sheds light on the factors behind its growth and the future outlook. As the diabetes epidemic continues to rise globally, along with advances in treatment preferences and healthcare infrastructure, Afrezza's role as an inhaled insulin alternative becomes increasingly significant. Let's explore the market's performance, the key elements driving its expansion, and regional dynamics shaping its trajectory.

Historic and Projected Growth Trajectory of the Afrezza Market

The increase in Afrezza's market size during the past years is largely due to the growing number of diabetes cases worldwide, challenges associated with injectable insulin, approval of inhaled insulin products by regulatory bodies, patient preference for easier treatment options, and early adoption within adult diabetes care. Moving ahead, growth is expected to accelerate as the population with type 2 diabetes expands and inhalation drug delivery gains wider acceptance. Advances in safety data related to lung delivery, greater physician familiarity with Afrezza, and efforts to include broader patient groups will also support this trend. Key developments anticipated include the rising use of inhaled insulin therapies, a stronger focus on needle-free diabetes management, emphasis on controlling blood sugar levels after meals, expansion of rapid-acting insulin alternatives, and better patient compliance due to convenience.

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Afrezza's Role in Diabetes Management Explained

Afrezza is an inhalable insulin designed to help people with diabetes effectively manage blood glucose levels. It acts quickly by being absorbed through the lungs, making it a fast-acting substitute for traditional injectable insulin. This medication is primarily used to control postprandial hyperglycemia - the spikes in blood sugar that occur after eating. Its rapid action makes it a critical tool for preventing complications linked to high blood sugar levels following meals.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence as a Major Growth Driver for Afrezza

A significant factor fueling demand for Afrezza is the escalating prevalence of diabetes globally. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood glucose due to insufficient insulin production, insulin resistance, or both. The rise in diabetes cases is driven by increasing obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, aging populations, urbanization, genetic factors, and improved diagnosis and awareness. Afrezza helps manage diabetes effectively by rapidly controlling blood sugar surges after meals, thereby reducing the risk of complications. For example, in March 2024, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the UK showed that the proportion of people with type 1 diabetes receiving comprehensive care at GP practices rose from 35.2% in 2022 to 43.8% in 2023. This growing patient base directly supports demand for Afrezza.

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Growing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Afrezza Market Expansion

Another important factor contributing to Afrezza's market growth is the increase in healthcare spending worldwide. Healthcare expenditure encompasses funding for medical services, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and related activities. Rising costs are driven by aging populations, the surge in chronic and lifestyle diseases, improvements in medical technology, and expanded healthcare access. Spending on Afrezza covers not only the medication itself but also related devices and ongoing patient monitoring, all aimed at enhancing diabetes treatment efficiency. For instance, a May 2024 report from the Office for National Statistics in the UK highlighted a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, compared to a 0.9% rise in 2022. Additionally, real-term spending on long-term health and social care went up by 2.8% in 2022. This upward trend in healthcare budgets supports broader adoption and market growth for Afrezza.

Regional Outlook and Market Dynamics of Afrezza

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Afrezza market, driven by well-established healthcare systems and high diabetes prevalence. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by growing diabetes populations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing acceptance of innovative therapies. Key regions analyzed in the Afrezza market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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