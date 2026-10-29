Coast Guard Rescues 20 Crew Members From Stranded Ship Off Andhra Coast (2Nd Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 29 (IANS) In a high-risk operation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 20 crew members from a Singapore-bound cargo ship stranded off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that in a swift response off Antarvedi, post the very severe cyclone Aranab, it executed a high-risk operation, safely rescuing all 20 crew members from the aground vessel MV Sigma Pearl in rough seas.

ICG's pre-emptive measures, coastal monitoring, and Disaster Response Team (DRT) deployment along the Andhra coast ensured zero loss of life at sea.

ICG deployed its ship Sujay and helicopter ICG Helo to evacuate those trapped on the merchant ship.

The stranded crew members were airlifted in a heroic rescue operation.

The bulk carrier, Sigma Pearl, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was stranded near Antarvedi while navigating through the Ravva oilfield due to engine failure.

The cargo ship was suspected to have suffered engine failure under the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' in the Bay of Bengal.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter (ICG Helo) and Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay as part of its operation to rescue members of the crew. The Coast Guard personnel used the helipad at Mogalthur village in West Godavari district for the rescue efforts.

The ship suffered an engine failure while returning to Singapore after unloading the cargo at Visakhapatnam port.

The vessel departed from Visakhapatnam port around 12.17 a.m. on October 27, around the time Cyclone Arnab was approaching Yanam before making landfall in the early hours of October 28.

With the vessel stranded in rough seas, the crew members were worried and were desperately waiting for some help.

On receiving the communication, the ICG launched an operation and completed it within 24 hours, safely rescuing all the crew members.

Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of October 28 with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the process continued for six hours till 8 a.m.

The cyclone claimed seven lives, leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts, uprooting thousands of trees, electricity poles and causing extensive damage to crops.